Financial institutions provide many of the same services, but few come with the heart of Olympia Federal Savings (OlyFed). This long-standing banking institution is founded on principles of community and prosperity, which have become core values in their staff and leadership. Josh Deck has served OlyFed for over 11 years as Vice President, Senior Vice President, and finally Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. Through his commitment to the OlyFed mission, he has now achieved the role of President and CEO as longstanding President Lori Drummond transitioned into retirement and the role of Board Chair at the end of June.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO