Viburnum, MO

A Kids Introduction to Golf at Viburnum Course Tuesday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Viburnum) Kids if your looking to get out of the house this summer, operators of the Viburnum Golf and Country Club will have a special event just for you on Tuesday afternoon. Lance Mayfield says they will host a youth golf forum which...

Festus 253 wins Legion Zone tournament, advances to state

(Ballwin) Festus Post 253 won the American Legion AAA Zone 4 Championship Saturday night by defeating Ste. Genevieve Post 150 9-8 in a wild final game of the tournament. Festus trailed 6-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but Post 253 responded by scoring 4 times in the frame.
FESTUS, MO
North County Senior Andrew Civey Announces Commitment To SEMO For Football

(Bonne Terre) North County incoming senior Andrew Civey announced his plans to continue his football career at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. A 6’4 tight end and linebacker for the Raiders, Civey attended a recent camp at SEMO and was offered a scholarship to the Division 1 FCS school shortly after.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Festus Post 253 And Ste. Genevieve Post 150 To Play For Zone 4 Championship Saturday Night

(Ballwin, MO) A couple of our local summer teams will play for the American Legion AAA Zone 4 Championship Saturday evening. Festus Post 253 and Ste. Genevieve Post 150 will battle it out at the Ballwin Athletic Association at 5:45. Festus is 3-0 in Zone play and clinched their spot in the championship Thursday night. Ste. Gen fought their way through the losers’ bracket Friday night with a 15-9 win over Eureka followed by an 11-9 comeback victory over Jackson. Ste. Gen scored six runs in the top of the 7th against Jackson, including a 3-run, two-out inside-the-park home run by Zach Boyer. Festus wins the tournament with one win while Ste. Gen needs to win twice on Saturday in order to advance to the State tournament in Sedalia next week.
FESTUS, MO
Approved COVID vaccine age group extends to more youth

(Jefferson County) The COVID vaccine is now approved for all children ages 6 months and older, but some parents may have questions about whether they should have their young child vaccinated. Dr. Joshua boldt is a pediatrician with Kids Biz Pediatrics and is the chairman of the pharmacy and therapeutics...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Patricia Jean Oesterlei – No Formal Service

Patricia Jean Oesterlei of Farmington died Friday at the age of 88. At her request, no formal services will be held. Private interment will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
Freddie Joe Floyd – Service 7/26/22

Freddie Joe Floyd of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 77. The funeral service will be this (Tuesday) morning at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Visitation for Freddie Floyd will be this (Tuesday) morning at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
FARMINGTON, MO
Patricia E. Ditch — Service 7/29/22 1 P.M.

Patrica E. Ditch of Waynesville, formerly of DeSoto, passed away July 20th, she was 73 years old. The visitation for Patricia Ditch will be Friday (7/29) morning from 11 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the Elmwood Cemetery.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Edgar Turnbaugh Junior – Service 7/27/22 11:30 a.m.

Edgar E. Ed Turnbaugh Junior of Fredericktown died Saturday at the age of 75. His funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11:30 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park in Fredericktown. Visitation is Wednesday at 9:30 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
Scott Seek for Jefferson County Council in District 5

(Hillsboro) There has been a vacancy within the Jefferson County Council in District 5 since Tracey Perry had to resign after moving out of the district boundaries. Three Republicans are on the August primary ballot to fill the open seat. One of those is Scott Seek of Festus. He says he’s learned a lot about different aspects of local government since becoming a member of the Jefferson County Tourism Board as part of the Jefferson County Growth Association.
HILLSBORO, MO
Notable increase in DWI arrests throughout the region this summer

(Jefferson County) When the weather is warm and more people are out and about is typically the time when Driving While Intoxicated arrests become more Prevalent. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says one of his officers recently received honors for traffic safety and DWI enforcement. Pevely Police Chief Mark Glenn...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

