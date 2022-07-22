ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Inslee Promotes Solar Power During Yakima Visit

By Joel Donofrio / Yakima Herald-Republic
Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in case Gov. Jay Inslee had forgotten about Central Washington's climate, Tuesday's hot temperatures and bright sunshine were a reminder of the Yakima Valley's typical summer weather — and how well-suited it is for solar energy. The three-term governor and his wife, Trudi — residents of Selah...

www.chronline.com

Comments / 2

Related
KXRO.com

Local projects left out of latest WSDOT project funding; additional opportunities coming

Community projects to improve walking, bicycling, and rolling conditions have been awarded more than $20 million from the Washington State Department of Transportation this summer using additional funding from the Legislature. WSDOT’s Active Transportation Division awarded grants for 15 additional Safe Routes to School and Pedestrian/Bicyclist Program projects in early...
ABERDEEN, WA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Prosser, WA USA

I work at the Prosser Rest Area. It was a hot 100′ day. Working outside was not ideal or pleasurable but as I combed the fence line for trash I came across this heart waiting just for me. I would like to let the maker know that it has been found.
PROSSER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Business
Local
Washington Business
City
Selah, WA
Yakima County, WA
Business
State
Washington State
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
Local
Washington Industry
County
Yakima County, WA
Yakima County, WA
Industry
Local
Washington Government
Yakima, WA
Industry
Yakima County, WA
Government
kpq.com

Chelan County PUD Outages Get Squirrely Over the Weekend

Chelan County PUD crews were contending with nature over the weekend, resulting in three power outages throughout the valley. Around 5:41 a.m. on July 22, Chelan County PUD reported a power outage in the Lake Wenatchee area that left 600 customers without power. Power was later restored around 11:30 a.m.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Housing in the Tri-Cities

Tri-Cities, WA — Everyday costs aren't the only expenses that have increased, housing prices are also rising forcing many families to make tough decisions. Action News spoke with branch manager Mark Manthei from Summit Funding for some tips. "It's grandma, mom, kids, grandkids, you know they're all going in...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima County hospitals faring OK amid statewide capacity crisis

Hospitals across Washington are facing issues with overcapacity not seen since the dramatic spread of omicron last winter. In Yakima County, the situation isn’t quite as bad, local hospital officials said. In a media briefing held by the Washington State Hospital Association earlier this week, hospital administrators from different...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

First Purple Heart State Sign Erected in Washington After Advocacy of Centralia Resident and Others

Centralia resident Mary Astrid was a consistent advocate for state legislation recognizing the state of Washington as a Purple Heart State. Her work, and that of many others, helped result in the successful passage of House Bill 1250 one year ago as of Monday. The legislation called for “Purple Heart State” signs to be placed throughout Washington.
CENTRALIA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Councilmembers don't seem to care what the public thinks

To the editor — Some of our City Council members showed their true colors at the July 19 meeting when they announced loud and clear that they don’t care what Yakimans think. Councilmembers Matt Brown, Danny Harrera and Patricia Byers, on the other hand, do value the opinions...
YAKIMA, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season

Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Electric Power#Solar Projects#Green Power#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Governor#Vine#Board Of Directors
Chronicle

Washington Hospital Leaders Say They Are Facing a Financial Crisis

Washington State Hospital Association representatives on Thursday said a recent review of the financial health of hospitals offered grim totals. While operating revenue increased by 5 percent at hospitals in the state, operating expenses increased by 11 percent, they said. "This combined with non-operating investment losses, resulted in a total...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 105 to 115 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
J.R. Heimbigner

Get thousands more by going solar in Washington

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Want to save or earn thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you do. Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in Washington state. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy