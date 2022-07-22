ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockport, ME

SEA’s Mobile marine tank makes a visit to Rockport Public Library

penbaypilot.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockport Library was the place for happy faces when Children’s Librarian Charlie Gluck invited the Stewardship Education Alliance to bring its Mobile Marine Tank with sea critters for a visit. S.E.A. Vice President Wayne Ruesswick, who built the tank, and Board Member Sarah Doudera introduced children and their parents to hermit...

www.penbaypilot.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

observer-me.com

6 Maine summer hikes where you can go for a swim

If you’ve ever been hiking on a hot summer day and wanted to jump in the water to cool off, we have great news. There are numerous Maine hiking trails that either lead to or past swimming holes that are bound to be more beautiful and less crowded than most of the public beaches.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Edna P. Carter, notice

THOMASTON — Edna P. Carter, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 21, 2022 at the Knox Center for Long Term Care in Rockland. A full obituary and service information will be published at a later date. To share a memory or condolence with Edna’s family, please visit their...
ROCKLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Maine’s the place to be when the world is on fire

Fact is, though, it’s been hot here, too. At the end of last week we had temps in the ‘90s. Very unusual. My sister and brother-in-law squatted at our place when their rental became too hot. I was at Ames True Value - the BEST hardware store in...
WISCASSET, ME
penbaypilot.com

Mary Stone, obituary

WARREN — Mary Stone, 88, died suddenly at home in Warren with family by her side on July 22, 2022. Mary was born in Boston, Massachusetts on February 4, 1934 to Edith Cowhig. Raised by two aunts on Newbury Street, Mary went to public schools until the fourth grade then attended Catholic schools. She graduated from Notre Dame High school and from Emmanuel College in 1955 with a degree in history.
WARREN, ME
Z107.3

NEW BIZ ALERT: ‘Box of Maine’ In Brewer

Give the gift of the 207 with this new Brewer business!. Box of Maine is a locally owned and operated business, that will be located at 34 Abbott St, Suite 10 in Brewer. They are teaming up with The Durgin Center (Eastern Area Agency on Aging) for a Grand Opening celebration on Tuesday, August 2nd from 12-1 pm.
BREWER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Three concerts scheduled for week one of Bay Chamber August series

ROCKPORT — Bay Chamber Concerts and Music school launches week one of its August season with three concerts. On Wednesday, August 3, at 5 p.m., Envision Chamber Music Workshop faculty members will perform a free concert at the Rockport Opera House. The program includes music by Piazzolla, Marquez, Mozart and more and features violinists Sophie and Josie Davis, violist Colin Wheatley, cellists Julia Henderson and Nora Willauer, bassist Nate Martin and pianist Margarita Rovenskaya.
ROCKPORT, ME
Z107.3

Some Serious Progress is Being Made on the New I-395 Connector

A year ago, this was all a big field. Sure, we could make arguments about progress vs. preservation, but it's all over but the shouting at this point. The connector that will join 395 with Route 9 is taking shape. I can totally understand why folks aren't psyched about a highway running through their back yard. I even have a cousin who lives 500 feet away from where a section will pass.
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

The Iconic Olde Federal Building In Downtown Augusta Is For Sale

For nearly a century and a half, the Olde Federal Building has been the most recognizable part of downtown Augusta. According to Wikipedia, the building was designed by Mifflin E. Bell. Made of granite, the building spent many decades being used as the city's post office and as a courthouse. More recently, it has been used as an office building.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County Gleaners is turning excess food into meals for those in need

Knox County Gleaners is a local nonprofit helping farmers use their surplus crops while supporting the food insecure in the county. If you’re unfamiliar with the word “gleaning,” it is the gathering of leftover produce after harvest, according to Knox County Gleaners, in a news release. When local farmers, orchards and gardeners have food remaining at the end of their harvests, volunteers with Knox County Gleaners will pick up (or even help gather) the produce and bring it to food banks around the county.
KNOX COUNTY, ME
94.3 WCYY

This Unique Maine Bridge Symbolizes Love

There are many bridges in New England and the state of Maine holds quite a few. According to American Road and Transportation Builders Association, there are 2,485 bridges in the state of Maine. I finally visited one bridge in Maine, and though it may not be the longest bridge, it...
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
moderncampground.com

Wild Acadia Camping Resort Unveils New Campground, Attractions

Wild Acadia Camping Resort (Maine) reopened on July 1, unveiling new amenities and a new campground after closing for renovations last summer. Wild Acadia Camping Resort is just minutes from Ellsworth, Bar Harbor, and Acadia National Park. According to its Facebook page, Wild Acadia Camping Resort has various camping options,...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Early morning fire heavily damages Camden house

CAMDEN — Camden and Rockport firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that was producing heavy, thick smoke inside a Camden home early Saturday morning, while Hope, Lincolnville and Union firefighters remained nearby, ready to assist with additional manpower and tank trucks filled with water. The home, near the end of...
CAMDEN, ME
dailyadvent.com

Chapter 10: The inquest, day one

Their first decision was to bar the crowd outside from squeezing into the room, keeping those inside to a minimum — the coroner, Androscoggin County Attorney George Wing, the witnesses and the press. It seems that Frank Dingley, the Lewiston Evening Journal’s intrepid editor, was always allowed to see whatever...
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME

