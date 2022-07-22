New Dessert Shop Opens Their Doors in Adrian

Adrian, MI – An apartment building in Adrian is being evacuated over structural issues that require further inspection, according to the City. A news release this afternoon said that this morning an engineering firm evaluated a structural issue in the third floor of the Riverview Terrace apartment building. It has been determined that further inspection is needed, and to facilitate that inspection the building is being evacuated. Residents that are in need of shelter are being transported to the Piotter Center.

ADRIAN, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO