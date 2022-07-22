New Dessert Shop Opens Their Doors in Adrian

Tecumseh, MI – It was a busy weekend in Tecumseh, with the Summer Beach Party…and the ribbon-cutting ceremonies for Red Mill Pet Supplies and Postal Plus. The owner of Red Mill Pet Supplies, Tristan Lee, talked to WLEN News about the grand opening of their new store location…and the community support for the business…
NAPOLEON, MI – Big changes are coming to Aggie’s Sports Bar and Average Joes in Napoleon. Aggie’s has been in the Napoleon community since the 1970′s. Co-owners Scott Ashe and Justin Mitchell have been working on the bar and restaurant since they acquired it three years ago, and the upgrades now are nice additions that still help Aggie’s keep its neighborhood feel.
Just past the fresh produce, next to the gelato counter in the back of the Plymouth Cantoro Market is an Italian trattoria. There, in the airy, yet industrial restaurant, they serve up gourmet dishes from Italian favorites to some more contemporary takes. Now, the Cantoro name has been tied to...
Aw, shucks! It’s sweet corn season! (which leads into cider mill preseason, which leads into autumn) We like corn and have enjoyed it for a long time. Wikipedia tells us that corn (maize) was first cultivated about 10,000 years ago in Latin America when, according to Michigan Tech, our Great Lake State had no great lakes and was still completely covered by glaciers.
Adrian, MI – The 183rd Lenawee County Fair, in Adrian, officially started Sunday and will take place all week long. WLEN News live-streamed the parade on WLEN’s Facebook page starting at about 1pm. TJ Craven entertained fair-goers at the bandshell until the Queens Pageant and Reunion took place. The NTPA Tractor Pulls were the main event over at the grandstands Sunday night.
When I attended Jackson Community College there were only three halls and the commons/cafeteria…..that should narrow down the decade to some of you old-timers. It was during this time that I and three of my buddies lived on the upper floor of the stone mansion at Stone Village Theatre.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Baumann Ford Oregon held their second annual classic car show on Saturday, July 23. Different kinds of cars from all around the community were on display at the event. There was a DJ, door prizes, food trucks and a chance to win a brand new ride.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Join United Vision Baptist Church for a community day. On August 6 at Wilson Park, the church will host events for families in the community. During the event, there will be activities like bouncy houses, raffles, horse rides and three versus three basketball games. There will...
TOLEDO, Ohio — The stretch of Secor Road between Central Avenue and Monroe Street has a long list of restaurants, shops, hotels, apartments and other businesses. A zoning approval in June from the Toledo City Council's Planning Commission may add Culver's to the area. Some residents who live there...
LINCOLN PARK – The Seritage-owned former Sears site has been purchased by A.F. Jonna Development, Carl Malysz, Downtown Development Authority and Economic Development Corporation director said at the July 18 City Council meeting. A.F. Jonna Development LLC of Bloomfield Hills has developed commercial and retail projects throughout southeast Michigan,...
Adrian, MI – An apartment building in Adrian is being evacuated over structural issues that require further inspection, according to the City. A news release this afternoon said that this morning an engineering firm evaluated a structural issue in the third floor of the Riverview Terrace apartment building. It has been determined that further inspection is needed, and to facilitate that inspection the building is being evacuated. Residents that are in need of shelter are being transported to the Piotter Center.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The older you get, the harder it sometimes is to do basic tasks like going to the post office and grocery shopping. Friends and family aren’t always around to help. That’s why one woman started a business called Errands For Elders. When the pandemic...
Tecumseh, MI – Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Michigan, located in Adrian, will be opening an attended donor center this fall in Tecumseh. The center will be in the former New China Buffet on West Chicago Boulevard. This site will receive donations only, and there will be no storefront. This center will provide people in and around Tecumseh opportunities to donate unwanted items.
For nearly a decade now, the crew at Livability has put together a list of the Top 100 Best Places to Live in America. As it turns out, one Michigan town is very high on the list this year, coming in at No. 2. We should have some Michigan pride about this great showing.
ANN ARBOR, MI - Township officials have moved to change the zoning on roughly 94 acres of vacant property along U.S. 23, just north of Ann Arbor, where developers hope to build a mobile home community with hundreds of units, a strategy the developers’ attorney says is an attempt to kill the project.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bikers hit the open road on to raise money for the Down For The Ride nonprofit organization. On Saturday, July 23 the bikers hosted a Poker Run to raise money that will create a building where kids, teens and adults with down syndrome can go to learn and grow together.
The Faster Horses country music festival has a handful of new resources in 2022 to help attendees who feel unsafe, need help or are in an emergency. Faster Horses is a three-day music festival at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, which takes place July 22 to 24. This year’s headliners include Morgen Wallen, Eric Church and Tim McGraw.
Adrian, MI – The Boys and Girls Club of Lenawee County are collecting hygiene supplies for Club members as they head back to school this fall. This project will give members the opportunity to create their own personal hygiene kits with the supplies that are provided. Supplies are accepted now through September 5th and may be dropped off during Club Hours.
