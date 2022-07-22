ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNWA Today: Free Active Shooter Training

By Perry Elyaderani
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Siloam Springs Police Department will be hosting a free active shooter training for the public on Saturday, July 23rd. According to a flyer, the two-hour presentation will “provide strategies, guidance, and a plan for surviving an active shooter event.” Attendees may also receive first aid kits, dozens of which have been donated by local businesses, including Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

The training will follow the C.R.A.S.E. course, which stands for “Civilian Response to Active Shooters.” The course follows the avoid, deny, defend strategy developed by ALERRT. Those who take the course can expect to learn the latest statistics, how to respond to high stress situations, and what strategies to take in the event of an attack. The Siloam Springs Fire Department will also be presenting their suggestions for training and personal medical gear.

The free training will be held at Simmons Great Hall on the John Brown University Campus at 5:00 p.m.

