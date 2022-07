After 102 years of business, Erwin Orchards & Cider Mill in South Lyon is throwing in the towel and calling it quits. Now, before you freak out, there is some good news. A good portion of their land will still be used for farming but will be under new ownership. According to WDIV, Blake's Farms will be taking over.

SOUTH LYON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO