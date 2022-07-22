ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus, Franklin County public health agencies issue indoor mask advisories as cases rise

By Micah Walker, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465qtt_0gp539xG00

As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Franklin County and across the state, Columbus and Franklin County public health agencies issued indoor mask advisories Friday, urging residents to wear masks indoors and in crowded places.

Columbus Public Health said in a news release that it enacted the advisory because Franklin County is now listed as a high level of transmission on the Centers for Disease Control and  Prevention's latest COVID-19 data tracker.

However, it is not a mask mandate, which Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther dropped in March.

“Protecting ourselves and our community from COVID-19 takes a multi-layered approach” Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said in the release.

“The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from hospitalization and death from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and boosted. Wearing a mask and testing if you’re sick also will help slow down the spread,” Roberts said.

Because Worthington is covered by Columbus Public Health, the mask advisory is also in place for that city.

Columbus Public Health's approach was echoed in an advisory statement issued by Franklin County Public Health.

"Cases and hospitalizations in Franklin County are spiking because of the highly-contagious Omicron BA.5 variant," the county health agency said in a release. "Because Franklin County is at the highest community level (on the CDC map), it is important that everyone takes precautions."

The agency recommends staying home if you test positive and contacting your healthcare provider to ask if you should take an antiviral. Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.

For employers, Franklin County Public Health suggests requiring masks in places of business, encouraging staff not feeling well to stay home, and ordering a small business resource kit. The kits can be found at vax2normal.org/resources-for-businesses/.

The CDC community transmission level for Franklin County is high based on the countywide case rate and hospital metrics.

The case rate in Franklin County is now 214 per 100,000, according to the Columbus Public Health release. New hospital admissions were 10.7 per 100,000 with 3.7% of patients in staffed inpatient beds confirmed with COVID-19.

As of Monday, the positivity rate in Franklin County was 19.8%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJIAF_0gp539xG00

Other central Ohio counties that are seeing high community levels of transmission include Marion, Pickaway and Union counties. Community levels remain at a medium level for Delaware, Fairfield, Licking and Madison counties.

Other major cities in the state that are seeing high transmission levels include Dayton and Cincinnati. Levels in the Cleveland, Akron and Toledo areas are at medium.

The news of the advisory comes as 26,610 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio in the past week. In contrast, the state was seeing just thousands of cases in late March and hovered above 10,000 in the beginning of May. Those numbers are most likely to be higher due to at-home tests not being recorded.

Nearly half of all new reported COVID-19 cases in Ohio in recent weeks came from the BA.5 variant, according to state health department data, as the U.S. enters another wave of the pandemic.

The CDC has a number of recommendations that are triggered by an upgrade to high level of transmission . They include:

  • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings).
  • If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease: Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection; consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed; talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions; have a plan for rapid testing if needed; talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies.
  • If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease: Consider self-testing to detect infection before contact; consider wearing a mask when indoors with them.
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.
  • Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

More: New BA.5 variant now almost half, if not more, of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio

More: How to get a COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 in the Columbus area

Micah Walker is the Dispatch trending reporter. Reach her at mwalker@dispatch.com or 740-251-7199. Follow her on Twitter @micah_walker701 .

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus, Franklin County public health agencies issue indoor mask advisories as cases rise

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags in multiple places in the state to fly at half-staff. The flag order issued Monday applies to Clark County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. The reasoning for the order is to honor the life […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Governor Mike DeWine announced approval of assistance for seven projects including Kenworth expansion

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for seven projects set to create 660 new jobs and retain 3,333 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $39 million in new payroll and spur more than $51.8 million in investments across Ohio. Projects approved by the TCA include:
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
State
Delaware State
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Delaware, OH
City
Columbus, OH
City
Worthington, OH
City
Fairfield, OH
Franklin County, OH
Health
Franklin County, OH
Government
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Franklin County, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Union, OH
Local
Ohio Health
sunny95.com

Schools adjust to latest COVID surge

COLUMBUS – Schools in central Ohio and around the country are making plans to deal with a resurgence in COVID-19 infections, though the state’s largest district currently has no plans to change any of its policies. Though Columbus City Schools saw 106 disruptions due to staff absences at...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

MORPC Amending Transportation Plan To Reflect Intel Infrastructure

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC), of which Delaware County is a member, has made available for review and comment a proposed amendment to the 2020-2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan (MTP). The MTP amendment would reflect the planned state and local investments in infrastructure improvements that will support the Intel site...
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio’s largest city plans no mask mandate as COVID-19 cases increase

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s largest city is not considering another mask mandate despite recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a growing number of COVID-19 cases. The city of Columbus has issued a mask advisory, urging masks indoors and in crowded places, despite...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Why mask advisory is returning for Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Public Health department has issued a mask advisory Friday, asking people to wear a mask indoors and in gatherings. While it’s not requiring masks like a mandate, the health department said the advisory is an encouragement for everyone to wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status. Despite that, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Mask#Health Department#Franklin Co#Mask Indoors#Columbus Health#Columbus Public Health
wosu.org

Omicron BA.5 variant driving up summer increase in new Ohio cases

The mid-summer increase in reported COVID-19 continues in Ohio. The CDC is recommending the indoor use of masks in Franklin County. The Ohio Department of Health reports 26,610 cases during the seven-day period ending Thursday. Combined with last week, the state has reported more than 50,000 cases during the two most-recent reporting period, the first time that’s happened since last winter.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio doctors, local officials urge masking as COVID-19 cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio is seeing more and more counties on alert yet again when it comes to COVID-19. Franklin County is considered to have a high level of community spread according to the CDC. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is urging residents to follow the city and county’s advisory: mask up while indoors in public places.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus businesses, residents cautious as COVID cases rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the better part of the year, people have been back to living their normal lives, packing into restaurants, going to the gym freely and attending large events. Now, with COVID cases back on the rise in central Ohio, some people are erring on the side of caution and are planning […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wosu.org

Columbus issues indoor mask advisory as COVID cases rise

The Columbus Department of Public Health issued an indoor face mask advisory for public places on Friday morning following an increase in COVID-19 cases. Public health officials are advising masks should be worn indoors and in crowded areas regardless of vaccination status. The advisory however does not require that masks be worn indoors and Columbus Public Health said there are no plans for a mask mandate at this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
informnny.com

Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A man pleaded not guilty on Monday in Ohio to charges of raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion last month, which became a flashpoint in the national debate over access to the procedure. The 27-year-old defendant is charged with two...
COLUMBUS, OH
dayton247now.com

Clark County Sheriff: 2nd deputy injured, recovering from home

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett released a statement Monday regarding the inspiring display of respect from people in Clark County and throughout Miami Valley for Deputy Matthew Yates. Yates was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday after responding to a shots fired call...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power almost fully restored in central Ohio after Saturday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands in Ohio remain without power after strong thunderstorms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. As of 6:30 a.m., AEP Ohio is reporting 7,916 total outages across Ohio, including just under 1,000 in Franklin County. For the latest forecast, click here. To track power outages in central Ohio, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Masks return amid COVID surge

COLUMBUS – Columbus and Franklin County health agencies are recommending residents wear masks indoors and in crowded outdoor areas regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status due to a surge in cases. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health issued advisories Friday after. the U.S Centers for Disease Control and...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy