McAllen police have identified a suspect in a man’s stabbing death two weekends ago, and are asking for help from the public in finding him. An arrest warrant is out for 27-year-old Keith Vladimir Garcia who is wanted for murder in the stabbing death of 66-year-old George Chavez. Chavez, who was homeless, was found bleeding behind a residence in the 2200 block of Datepalm Avenue the afternoon of July 16th. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his wounds.

MCALLEN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO