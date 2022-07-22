ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame legend Jim Lynch dies at 76

By Nick Shepkowski
 4 days ago
When Notre Dame won the national championship in 1966 they were led by a defense that allowed more than 10 points in a game just once all season which they finished at 9-0-1. Perhaps the best player on that stellar defense was linebacker Jim Lynch who won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s best overall player that season.

Lynch was a force at Notre Dame, earning a spot as a member of the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

Upon graduating, Lynch became a second round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs and ultimately helped them to a Super Bowl IV win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Lynch died on Thursday at the age of 76. The cause of death was not announced. Our thoughts and prayers go to Lynch’s friends and family during this time.

Kansas State
