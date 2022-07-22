ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Amazon wants to buy One Medical

By Naomi Diaz
beckershospitalreview.com
 3 days ago

Amazon's plan to buy One Medical for $3.9 billion will give the retailer a larger foothold in selling healthcare services to employers, an arena the company entered in 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported July 22. Six things to know about the deal...

