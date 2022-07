CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two teens, one male and one female, and a woman were shot late Saturday night after two unidentified men fired shots at a red car parked on Nottingham Road. Two of the victims, who were identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Charles Moore, 19, and Torionne Chappmon, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene, but a 20-year-old woman was taken to University Hospitals in critical condition. Her current condition is unknown.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO