Sword attack prompts HPD arrest in Waikiki

By Stephanie Shinno
 3 days ago

The Honolulu Police Department arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a man in his 40s with a sword in Waikiki.

