Sword attack prompts HPD arrest in Waikiki

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -A man is in Honolulu Police custody after he attempted to evade officers by breaking into an Aiea home. Police say at about 1:15 Sunday morning, the suspect was in a car crash and ran from the scene. He then broke into a nearby home to hide. A 75-year-old man was inside the house at the time of the incident.

AIEA, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO