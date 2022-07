July 25 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday said it would provide General Motors and LG Energy Solution a loan to construct battery factories in three states. The Energy Department announced the $2.5 billion loan for Ultium Cells LLC -- a joint venture between the U.S. automaker and South Korean battery manufacturer -- to build lithium-ion battery cell manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan as part of the Biden administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles.

