Donations at Mesa food banks are down. Demand is up. Hope is at a premium. It would seem, though, that there is no lack of fear. “Being that we are part church, there are people who believe that we are looking at those end times,” said David Sauer, social services director for the Mesa Salvation Army on 6th Street. “It’s insane, honestly.”

MESA, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO