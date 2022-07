Washington, D.C., has long been ahead of the curve when it comes to Black culture in America. About a quarter of the city’s population was African American by 1800—just nine years after the nation’s capital was founded—and by 1830, many of those folks were already free. This trend was well ahead of the curve in most states, and D.C.’s own Emancipation Proclamation preceded the national version proclaimed by Abraham Lincoln by nine months. Between the progressive abolitionist views and plentiful federal work opportunities, it’s no wonder the community’s foundation remains strong to this day, hundreds of years later.

