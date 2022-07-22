ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

It took a new bank coming to town to put up sign in front of downtown Joliet’s parking deck

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Joliet is improving its branding by adding...

Black Road In Shorewood Will Remain closed For the Next Two Weeks

Black Road, between River Road and County Line Road, will be closed for approximately the next two weeks for mitigation and recovery efforts following the massive fire on July 19th at Tri-County Stockdale. The Village of Shorewood release the latest information with clean up. Pumping operations have removed over 640,000 gallons of contaminated fluid from within the Village alone.
SHOREWOOD, IL
Quinn Launches Drive To Prevent Sale Of Naming Rights To Soldier Field

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is continuing his fight to keep the Soldier Field name on the Chicago sports venue. He is launching a campaign to deprive Mayor Lightfoot of selling corporate naming rights to the lakefront stadium. Quinn wants to get an advisory referendum on the February 28th ballot. He contends that a commitment was made after the 9-11 terrorist attacks to keep the name Soldier Field and that vow should be kept forever.
CHICAGO, IL
Shorewood: Clean Up Will Take Time Following Massive Fertilizer Fire Last Week

The Village of Shorewood asking people not fish in ponds near the fertilizer fire last week at Tri-County Stockdale until the all clear is given. Water runoff has killed fish in at least one pond. Shorewood Mayor CC DeBold says sandbags were used to stop water runoff into the DuPage River. Nearly 1-million gallons of water was used to douse the fire that demolished Tri-County Stockdale on Tuesday, July 19th. The business sold fertilizer, weed and feed. No one was injured and animals inside were saved. Local, state and federal agencies have been on site for the clean-up.
SHOREWOOD, IL
Two popular Forest Preserve paths slated for major paving upgrades

Two of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s oldest trails will be upgraded this year as the District invests $1.37 million to repave and repair the popular paths. A 7-mile section of the Old Plank Road Trail will be repaved from Harlem Avenue in Frankfort to Schoolhouse Road in New Lenox. This section of the 22-mile trail opened 25 years ago this month. The entire Joliet Junction Trail will be repaved. This 19-year-old trail travels 4.36 miles from Theodore Marsh in Crest Hill to the I&M Canal Trail in Rockdale.
FRANKFORT, IL
Joliet, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Joliet, IL
Lightfoot Considering Changes To Soldier Field

Mayor Lightfoot is considering making changes to Soldier Field. Crain’s Chicago Business reports the mayor today is expected to pitch three possible scenarios for the historic stadium along the lakefront. One option is putting a dome on Soldier Field in an effort to keep the Bears in Chicago. Another option would be letting the Bears go and improving the stadium for the Chicago Fire F.C.
CHICAGO, IL
Lightfoot Unveils Three Options For Renovating Soldier Field

Mayor Lightfoot is proposing three options for renovating Soldier Field, with hopes of convincing the Bears to stay in Chicago. The first option would be to fully enclose the stadium with a dome, while option two would make the stadium dome ready. The third option would be to modify Soldier Field to be a multi-purpose stadium better suited for soccer while improving its flexibility to accommodate major concerts and a range of events. The renovation costs are estimated between 900-million-dollars to two-point-two-billion-dollars.
CHICAGO, IL
Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL
Lockport Township High School East Campus Principal Receives Award

Lockport Township High School (LTHS) District 205 is honored to announce that on July 18, 2022, the Board of Education recognized, Dr. John Greenan, Principal at LTHS East Campus who has been selected as the 2022 High School Principal of the Year for the Illinois Principals Association (IPA) Three Rivers Region. In advance of the annual IPA state-wide conference in October, the process to select the Illinois principals of the year at the.
LOCKPORT, IL
NWS Confirms Three Tornadoes Hit Will County

The National Weather Service is confirming that three tornadoes hit Will County Saturday. All three are categorized as EF-0. The first tornado touched down at the White Eagle Golf Club and tracked through Naperville for less than five miles before lifting. The second touched down in far southern Romeoville and briefly in Crest Hill. That funnel cloud produced damage in Crest Hill and northern Joliet. A brief third tornado touched down north of Manhattan where it produced tree and minor structural damage.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Abducted 3-year-old Illinois girl subject of Amber Alert found safe

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: At 2:26 p.m., the Illinois State Police say 3-year-old Kyaira Montgomery has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Illinois State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Kyaira Montgomery, who was abducted during a DCFS visitation Tuesday morning. Police said Kyaira was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon […]
Ex-basketball star fatally shot in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A grieving mother is seeking answers after her daughter was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Maywood, prompting a homicide investigation. Police say they found a 22-year-old woman lying face down in the grass following a report of shots fired. Authorities identified the victim as Dyanla...
Will County State’s Attorney Speaks Out Against the End of Cash Bail in Illinois

Battle lines are being drawn over the argument on the effects of ending cash bail in Illinois. No other measure as part of the controversial criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act has drawn more attention than the Pretrial Fairness Act, which abolished cash bail Jan. 1. State’s attorneys contend the provision will allow violent offenders to be released with a higher burden of proof required to hold them before trial. State Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, a driving force behind the SAFE-T Act, has accused Republicans opposed to measures of a “bad stench of racism.”
WILL COUNTY, IL

