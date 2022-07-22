Softball Tournament

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – The coaching staff of the Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Grizzly Softball team will host a skills camp Sept. 22-24 at the West Plains Parks and Recreation Department softball fields adjacent to the high school parking lot. The camp will showcase defensive drills, pitching fundamentals,...
Willow Springs Football fundraiser Saturday Aug 13th 5pm pulled pork dinner and auction at the elementary school cafeteria. Cost is $20 adults 12 and under $10 doors will open at 5pm and dinner at 530 auction will follow. There will also be a inner squad scrimmage afterwards. Tickets can be purchased by calling Misty Pitts 417-293-4115 or Jil Henley 417-252-7870. All proceeds benefit the Willow Springs Bears football team.
Funeral services for Melanie Anderson, age 48, of Mammoth Spring, Arkansas, will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer, Missouri. Interment will be on Monday, July 25, 2022, in Riverside Cemetery, Mammoth Spring, Arkansas with services under the direction...
Funeral services for John Lee Sloan, age 90, of Alton, Missouri, formerly of Koshkonong, Missouri, will be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at the Carter Funeral Home Chapel in Thayer, Missouri. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to service...
WILLOW SPRINGS – Route 17 in Howell County will be CLOSED for Mountain View’s Summer Fest. The closure is located from Pine Street to Oak Street in downtown Mountain View, Missouri. The closure will take place Saturday, August 13 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The area will...
Ava, MO. – An Ava man has wrecked his motorcycle without a helmet, and has become seriously injured. As reported by Master Sergeant C.A. Hogue of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a crash occurred yesterday on July 24th, just before 8PM. Jeffrey Reeves, 58 of Ava, MO, was riding his 2006 Yamaha XV 1900 on County Road 305 when he crashed.
Mountain Home, AR. – On July 6th, an Arkansas State Trooper stopped an individual driving on US 62 in Mountain Home. The vehicle was stopped due to not having a license plate, but after initiating the stop, the Trooper had noticed that the ignition was removed and was hanging down, with a screwdriver laying in the floorboard.
Dora, MO. – A West Plains woman has become injured following a crash on AA highway, 8 miles North of Dora, MO. Amber January, 43 of West Plains, was transported by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield for moderate injuries following her crash on July 23rd of 2022. The accident happened when January lost control of her 2001 Ford F250, went off the left side of the roadway, and overturned.
Reports show an investigation is currently underway between the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, regarding a fatal shooting that involved one of the Douglas County Deputies. Next-of-kin are being notified before names or pertinent information is released. The officer that was involved in...
Hartville, MO. – A Lebanon woman wanted for dealing drugs is facing additional charges after being arrested in Wright County. On July 19, 2022 Corporal Campbell with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 5 just south of Newton Pass Road. The driver, Susan Willhite, had an active no bond warrant.
