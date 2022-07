Instagram head Adam Mosseri took the unusual step to respond directly to the growing unhappiness of celebrity users such as Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian who have complained about new video-first features and have begun to campaign that the social media platform should “stop trying to be TikTok.” Earlier this week influencer and photographer Tati Bruening, who uses the handle Illumitati, posted the message “Make Instagram Instagram again,” along with the words “Stop trying to be TikTok. I just want to see cute photos of my friends.” The post had nearly 2 million likes by Tuesday night and more significantly been...

