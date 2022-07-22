ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Woman Sues Date For $10,000 For Standing Her Up

By Tommy Carroll
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Michigan woman attempts to sue a man for $10,000 for emotional distress because he stood her up for a date. I'm sure you may have had a bad date at one time or at least know someone who has. Perhaps you have been stood up for a date...

