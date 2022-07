Dora, MO. – A West Plains woman has become injured following a crash on AA highway, 8 miles North of Dora, MO. Amber January, 43 of West Plains, was transported by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield for moderate injuries following her crash on July 23rd of 2022. The accident happened when January lost control of her 2001 Ford F250, went off the left side of the roadway, and overturned.

