Video Games

The Last Of Us Remake Showcases Features and Gameplay in new Trailer

By Franz Christian Irorita
 3 days ago
The Last of Us Part I Remake features and gameplay have been showcased in this new The Last of Us Part I Remake Trailer. The Last of Us Part I Remake Trailer: New Features and Gameplay Revealed. The Last of Us Part I Remake showcased its new gameplay and...

ClutchPoints

Black Panther game reportedly in the works by Electronic Arts

A new Black Panther game might just be revealed soon, reportedly published by Electronic Arts, and made by former Monolith developers. Video game journalist Jeff Grubb retweeted the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer that will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next phase with a caption that teases a new Black Panther game in the works. While official news about this alleged title is still not deep and numerous, a few hints here and there have been shared over the past day.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

VICE documentary sheds unflattering light on Play-to-earn games

A VICE documentary sheds some unflattering light on play-to-earn games, particularly Axie Infinity, and how they can be exploitative. In 2021, many people earned a lot of money from play-to-earn games. Leading in this landscape is the title Axie Infinity, developed by Sky Mavis, and many who took part in the NFT game earlier than others made fortunes as they sold the SLP they made in the game for real money for thousands of dollars. However, for a vast majority of players, the story isn’t the same. With Bill Gates calling crypto and NFT “100% based on the greater fool theory,” attention from mainstream media has arrived on the NFT gaming space. This Vice documentary (aired on Showtime but also summarized in this Field Notes episode) explored the darker side of NFT games through their case study of Axie Infinity, interviews with its CEO The Jihoz, and their insights on how the NFT gaming and cryptocurrency economy in general works, and how it could be used to exploit unassuming actors.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

