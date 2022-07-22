ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Village Of Moosup Man Points Gun At Woman Driving, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uElP_0gp4s8n600
Clarence Bonneau Photo Credit: Plainfield Police Department

A Connecticut man has been charged after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another driver.

The incident took place in Windham County in the village of Moosup around 1:50 p.m., Thursday, July 21.

Plainfield Police received a phone call from a woman who said she was driving on Sterling Hill Road in Moosup when another motorist pointed a firearm at her, police said.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was provided and members of the Plainfield Police Department immediately responded to the area.

Officers made contact with the suspect’s vehicle on South Main Street in Moosup and stopped the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Clarence Bonneau, age 79, of Moosup, was taken into custody without incident and a loaded Byrna HD less lethal handgun was recovered inside of his vehicle, police said.

Bonneau was charged with:

  • Breach of Peace
  • Threatening
  • Criminal use of a firearm

He was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 1.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information please contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860)-564-0804.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Burglar Hit Same Greenport Car Wash 10 Times, Police Say

An accused serial burglar from the region who allegedly hit the same business nearly a dozen times has finally been caught by police. Troopers in Columbia County were first called to the Cantele Car Wash in Greenport on April 22, 2022 with reports of two possible break-ins, according to New York State Police.
GREENPORT, NY
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Fence Fight & Very Unfit Car

11:21 a.m. – A caller complained about their neighbor’s new fence. Police found workers trying to put up a fence and the neighbor questioning the placement. The caller told police they’ll contact a lawyer. 12:19 p.m. – A caller told police a dog was left in a...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Plainfield Police#Byrna Hd#Daily Voice
WWLP

Two arrested after sleeping inside unoccupied apartment on High Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after being found sleeping inside an unoccupied apartment on High Street in Springfield. According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokersperson Ryan Walsh, 40-year-old Wilberto Castro of Springfield and 30-year-old Amber Couture of Agawam were arrested after police were called to 38 High Street for a suspicious person inside an apartment on High Street.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

State police searching for person who struck bicyclist in Old Lyme

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are searching for a person who allegedly struck a bicyclist and left the scene. On Sunday just after 6:30 p.m., troopers from Troop F responded to the report of a car hitting a bicyclist on Shore Road in Old Lyme. The bicyclist suffered minor injuries, according to state […]
OLD LYME, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Canterbury man, 40, killed after car skids off Stafford road

STAFFORD — State police are investigating the death of Canterbury man they said was killed Saturday night after his car left the road and struck two utility poles. Troopers identified the driver as Luis Enrique Aguilar-ceron. He had turned 40 just days before the crash, according to an accident summary released by state police on Monday.
STAFFORD, CT
WWLP

Athol Police searching for missing man

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Athol Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man that was last seen Friday night. Police are searching for Damien Feeley, who was last seen on Friday around 9:00 p.m. Police have provided a photo of him in case anyone in the public sees him.
ATHOL, MA
communityadvocate.com

Worcester man arrested following shoplifting at Tractor Supply Store

WESTBOROUGH – A Worcester man faces charges after he allegedly attempted to shoplift items from the Tractor Supply Store on Milk Street. Evan Charbonneau has been charged with shoplifting by concealing. The reporting party called the Westborough Police Department at 7:37 p.m. yesterday and told officers that the man...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
Turnto10.com

ACI correctional officer remembered with motorcycle ride

(WJAR) — A motorcycle ride on Monday remembered a fallen ACI correctional officer. The Beyond The Call of Duty Memorial motorcycle ride honored the late correctional officer Richard Carchia. The 55-year-old Carchia worked at Medium Security and passed away of COVID-19 complications in December, according to the Rhode Island...
WARWICK, RI
NBC Connecticut

Multiple Summons, Infractions Issued at Meet-Ups at Commuter Lots in North Stonington Area: CSP

Connecticut State Police are combating what they are calling illegal street racing and destructive meet-ups at DOT commuter lots in the North Stonington area. Over the last few weekends, troopers at Troop E said they have received multiple complaints of reckless behavior at the commuter lots including littering, noise complaints, underage drinking, destruction of property and reckless driving.
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release name of woman killed in early morning Route 24 crash

Police have released the name of the victim in a serious crash on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Milton Barracks responded to a crash involving a car that had rear-ended a dump truck on route 24 northbound in Avon at Harrison Boulevard.
STOUGHTON, MA
iheart.com

Two Separate Providence Shootings-One Dead, One Hospitalized

Providence Police have said little and have made no arrests in two weekend shootings. In one, a 15 year old boy on Wallace Avenue was shot and killed. The victim found shot in a driveway. “Last night, Providence experienced a tragic loss when a teenage boy was shot and killed,”...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
321K+
Followers
48K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy