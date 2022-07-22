Village Of Moosup Man Points Gun At Woman Driving, Police Say

Clarence Bonneau Photo Credit: Plainfield Police Department

A Connecticut man has been charged after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another driver.

The incident took place in Windham County in the village of Moosup around 1:50 p.m., Thursday, July 21.

Plainfield Police received a phone call from a woman who said she was driving on Sterling Hill Road in Moosup when another motorist pointed a firearm at her, police said.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle was provided and members of the Plainfield Police Department immediately responded to the area.

Officers made contact with the suspect’s vehicle on South Main Street in Moosup and stopped the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Clarence Bonneau, age 79, of Moosup, was taken into custody without incident and a loaded Byrna HD less lethal handgun was recovered inside of his vehicle, police said.

Bonneau was charged with:

Breach of Peace

Threatening

Criminal use of a firearm

He was released on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Aug. 1.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information please contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860)-564-0804.

