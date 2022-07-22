ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Riley County Arrest Report July 22

Little Apple Post
 4 days ago
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of...

WIBW

Topeka VA Police Officer arrested for assault and domestic battery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A member of the Topeka VA Police force is facing charges for assault and domestic battery. According to Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections, Alexander Morris Harris III was booked into custody on Sunday, July 24 at 2:55 a.m. for aggravated assault; use of a deadly weapon and domestic battery; knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship; 2nd/5 years.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Deer in the road sends 2 Manhattan men to hospital

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer in the road sent two Manhattan men to the hospital late Sunday night. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, officers were called to the 6100 block of Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident. When officers...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 25

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Buster, Jason Nicholas; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving While Suspended. No Proof...
County
Riley County, KS
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
KSNT News

Wanted teen turns himself in to Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teen the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department called a “person of interest” in an aggravated burglary has turned himself in. A 15-year-old boy turned himself in at the Topeka Police Department for a warrant on July 21. He has been charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm for his involvement in an incident.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

AVILA MURDER: Alanis waives preliminary hearing

Alan Alanis (al-uh-NEES) went from Day 1 of a potentially four-day preliminary hearing to an arraignment hearing in about 20 minutes Monday. Alanis was scheduled to begin his preliminary hearing for his alleged involvement in the death of Jesus Avila nearly five years ago, but he waived his hearing instead. He will return to Lyon County District Court for a pretrial and arraignment at 2 pm Aug. 5.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Sheriff: 120 pounds of meth seized during 3-day operation in Kansas

WABAUNSEE COUNTY —In collaboration with the Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement authorities announced on Monday that over the weekend they participated in a 3-day special operation that targeted major criminals. This operation occurred in Wabaunsee County, and over the 3-day span, multiple arrests were made. In addition...
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka man arrested after domestic dispute sends teenage girl to hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 23-year-old male is in custody and facing multiple domestic related charges following an altercation in the 800 block of NE 62nd Street on Sunday night. Mario Cabrera Jr. , 23, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Department...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina liquor store burgled; surveillance video provides description

Police are looking for a man who burglarized an east-central Salina liquor store early this morning. Officers were sent to Hillside Liquor, 1200 E. Crawford Street, at approximately 4:20 a.m. Monday for the report of a break-in. A passerby called police and reported seeing a white male with long hair breaking a window at the liquor store, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Officers found a shattered window at the business.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Traffic infraction leads to drug and weapons arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Sheriff Tim Morse a man was arrested Friday night on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop. A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2003 Chevy pickup truck for an alleged traffic infraction near 150 th and Q4 Road shortly before 11 pm.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

SUV hits retaining wall in east Salina; 2 teens hurt; driver cited

Two teens were injured when an SUV struck a retaining wall in east Salina Monday night. A 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by a 17-year-old girl was westbound on Country Club Road when it took the curve onto Marymount Road too fast and struck a retaining wall on the property at Marymount Road and E. Iron Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, July 16-22

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: DEMERCURIO, ASHLEY NICOLE; 36; Kansas. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. NAME:...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Sunday night crash west of Manhattan injures 2

Riley County Police Department was called to the scene of a crash west of Manhattan in the 6100 block of Anderson Avenue, late Sunday evening. When officers arrived on scene they located a 2003 Subaru Forester driven by Jose Castro-Rivera, 25, of Manhattan. Castro-Rivera was traveling west when he swerved...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka man shot, killed early Monday in Chanute

NEOSHO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide of a Topeka man that occurred Monday morning in Chanute. According to the KBI, around 12:20 a.m. Monday morning, a woman called 911 after hearing a gunshot. Officials say when officers...
CHANUTE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Driver rams into bridge on I-35

A person was hospitalized Saturday night after authorities believe a car was rammed into a bridge support intentionally on Interstate 35. First responders found the damage around 9:55 p.m. at the Road U interchange. A statement from Lyon County Sheriff's Office said a bridge pillar was “impacted.” The extent of damage is not known, but traffic was flowing normally there Sunday.
Salina Post

Three-vehicle collision in downtown Salina results in arrest of local woman

A local woman was arrested after a three-vehicle rear-end collision in downtown Salina late Friday night. A 2016 Toyota RAV4 driven by Albert Shank, 63, of Salina, was southbound on S. Santa Fe Avenue and stopped at a red light at the Walnut Street intersection when it was rear-ended by a 2008 GMC Yukon driven by Emma Allen, 22, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

