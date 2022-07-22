Riley County Arrest Report July 22

Alan Alanis (al-uh-NEES) went from Day 1 of a potentially four-day preliminary hearing to an arraignment hearing in about 20 minutes Monday. Alanis was scheduled to begin his preliminary hearing for his alleged involvement in the death of Jesus Avila nearly five years ago, but he waived his hearing instead. He will return to Lyon County District Court for a pretrial and arraignment at 2 pm Aug. 5.

