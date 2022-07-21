ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summers County, WV

Summers County man accused of murdering 4-year-old daughter waives right to hearing

By Annie Moore
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Summers County man accused of murdering his four-year-old daughter waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Rusty Weikle and his wife Rebekah Weikle were charged with murder, child neglect resulting in...

www.wdtv.com

