Newry, ME

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

By Kate Cough
The Maine Monitor
 3 days ago
Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every...

www.themainemonitor.org

Comments / 9

Thomas Dowd
3d ago

Democrats are too busy selling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to China. They expect China to provide the lithium along with millions of dollars to "friendly" politicians.

Reply(1)
7
Mark Tenneson
3d ago

That's too bad, we have one of the largest lithium deposits in the world and we can't mine it due to all the environmental restrictions and red tape. On the one hand you don't want them leaving big pits, but on the other hand if it could be mined responsibly with minimal damage it could really help Maine's economy with the need for lithium ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Reply(2)
7
John Ross
3d ago

don't worry if the democrats get their hands on it that mountain will be flat in record braking time .

Reply
10
 

