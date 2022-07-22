ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

‘The Gilded Age’ still casting extras in Troy area

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUgPm_0gp4qHio00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes for its second season. Filming begins at the beginning of August, but the show is still casting paid local background actors to play a variety of roles.

The series came to Troy in May 2021 to film the first season. “The Gilded Age” announced in May that it would be returning to Troy to film the second season .

Background actor roles

Pedestrians

Grant Wilfley Casting is looking for locals to play 1880s pedestrians. The casting company said all background actors must attend a costume fitting and mandatory COVID-19 testing before filming.

The filming dates for the pedestrians are between August 1 and August 26. According to Grant Wilfley Casting, background actors will be paid $60 for COVID testing, $41.25 per two hours for fittings, and $165 per 10 hours for filming.

Teaser for ‘The Gilded Age,’ shot in Troy, premieres

To apply to be a background actor, you can send an email to gildedage@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “ACT Local.” You should include in the email:

  • Name
  • Phone number
  • If you’re a SAG-AFTRA member in good standing or not
  • Height and weight
  • Clothing and shoe size
  • Current photos
  • Minors must be submitted by a parent or guardian and should include age and date of birth

Women will be fit in corsets and should have shoulder-length hair or longer. No shaved heads and only natural hair color will be allowed, according to the casting company.

This production requires all actors to be up-to-date with their COVID vaccination, including booster shots if recommended. Actors may also request an accommodation to this policy due to medical or religious reasons.

‘The Gilded Age’ casting extras in Albany, Rensselaer Counties

African-American church-goers

Grant Wilfrey Casting is casting local children between the ages of 8 and 16 to play African-American church-goers. The work dates are August 5 and August 6. Fittings are now until August.

Parents or guardians are required to accompany children to work or the fittings, as well as both be COVID tested 48 hours before the fitting and work dates. This production requires all actors to be up-to-date with their COVID vaccination, including booster shots if recommended.

‘The Gilded Age’ returning to film season 2 in Troy

To apply, you can send an email to gildedage@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “FB AA Church Children” You should include in the email:

  • Parent/guardian name and phone number
  • Child’s name, age, and date of birth
  • Are you local to the Troy area?
  • Attach three photos without makeup: one selfie that shows current hair length/color, one waist up in plain clothes, and one full body in plain clothes.
  • Sizes including height, weight, chest measurement in inches, waist measurement in inches, shirt size, dress size, shoe size
  • If your child has a current New York State Child’s performers work permit with the expiration date and if they have a trust account set up
  • If your child has ever applied for a temporary New York State Child’s performers work permit in the past
  • That you have read and acknowledged the vaccination policy

Caucasian church-goers

Grant Wilfrey Casting is casting local children between the ages of 8 and 16 to play Caucasian church-goers. The work dates are August 9, 10, 19, and 25. Fittings are now until August.

Production crew sets up at DeFazio’s for Hallmark movie shoot

Parents or guardians are required to accompany children to work or the fittings, as well as both be COVID tested 48 hours before the fitting and work dates. This production requires all actors to be up-to-date with their COVID vaccination, including booster shots if recommended.

To apply, you can send an email to gildedage@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “FB Church Children” You should include in the email:

  • Parent/guardian name and phone number
  • Child’s name, age, and date of birth
  • Are you local to the Troy area?
  • Attach three photos without makeup: one selfie that shows current hair length/color, one waist up in plain clothes, and one full body in plain clothes.
  • Sizes including height, weight, chest measurement in inches, waist measurement in inches, shirt size, dress size, shoe size
  • If your child has a current New York State Child’s performers work permit with the expiration date and if they have a trust account set up
  • If your child has ever applied for a temporary New York State Child’s performers work permit in the past
  • That you have read and acknowledged the vaccination policy
‘Gilded Age’ and other films gave substantial economic boost to Capital Region businesses

Injured amputee steel mill workers

Grant Wilfrey Casting is looking for local men between 18 and 50 years old to play injured amputee steel mill workers. The work dates are August 22, 23, and 26. Fittings are now until August.

According to the casting company, men must be okay with getting an 1880s haircut and be clean-shaven or have their facial hair altered to an 1880s style. No buzzed cuts are allowed. Men must have no visible tattoos, no wool allergies, must not have a brace, and be okay with SFX makeup.

To apply, you can send an email to gildedage@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “FB TGA Amputee Worker.” You should include in the email:

  • Name
  • Phone number
  • If you’re a SAG-AFTRA member in good standing or not
  • If you’re local to the Troy area
  • Your sizes: Height, weight, chest, neck to sleeve, waist, shoes
  • If you’re okay with SFX makeup being applied
  • 3 current photos to show front and side profiles, as well as hair length and hair color.
  • That you understand the vaccination policy
HBO returns to Troy to discuss its new series ‘The Gilded Age’

The casting company said this background performer role is not covered by SAG-AFTRA CBA and is subject to a preference of employment provision. This production requires all actors to be up-to-date with their COVID vaccination, including booster shots if recommended. Actors may also request an accommodation to this policy due to medical or religious reasons.

Frail-looking steel mill workers

Grant Wilfrey Casting is looking for local men between 18 and 50 years old to play thin, frail-looking steel mill workers. The work dates are August 22, 23, and 26. Fittings are now until August.

According to the casting company, men must be okay with getting an 1880s haircut and be clean-shaven or have their facial hair altered to an 1880s style. No buzzed cuts are allowed. Men must have no visible tattoos, no wool allergies, and must not have a brace.

‘Pretty Little Liars’ reboot filming in Schenectady

To apply, you can send an email to gildedage@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “FB TGA Steel Mill Worker.” You should include in the email:

  • Name
  • Phone number
  • If you’re a SAG-AFTRA member in good standing or not
  • If you’re local to the Troy area
  • Your sizes: Height, weight, chest, neck to sleeve, waist, shoes
  • If you’re okay with SFX makeup being applied
  • 3 current photos to show front and side profiles, as well as hair length and hair color.
  • That you understand the vaccination policy

The casting company said this background performer role is not covered by SAG-AFTRA CBA and is subject to a preference of employment provision. This production requires all actors to be up-to-date with their COVID vaccination, including booster shots if recommended. Actors may also request an accommodation to this policy due to medical or religious reasons.

Local musicians take on HBO for fair labor on ‘The Gilded Age,’ tentative agreement reached

Ushers/Footmen

Grant Wilfrey Casting is looking for local men between 5’11” and 6’2” in height to play ushers or footmen in the 18 to 30s age range. The work dates are August 16, 17, 29, and 30. Fittings are now until mid-August.

According to the casting company, men must be okay with getting an 1880s haircut and be clean-shaven or have their facial hair altered to an 1880s style. No buzzed cuts are allowed. Men must have no visible tattoos, no wool allergies, and must not have a brace. Men should ideally have a 36-inch to 42-inch chest and no bigger than a 38-inch waist.

To apply, you can send an email to gildedage@gwcnyc.com with the subject line “TGA Troy Ushers/Footmen.” You should include in the email:

  • Name
  • Phone number
  • If you’re a SAG-AFTRA member in good standing or not
  • If you’re local to the Troy area
  • Your sizes: Height, weight, chest, neck to sleeve, waist, shoes
  • 3 current photos to show front and side profiles, as well as hair length and hair color.
  • That you understand the vaccination policy
Capital Region company shoots first feature film

The casting company said this background performer role is not covered by SAG-AFTRA CBA and is subject to a preference of employment provision. This production requires all actors to be up-to-date with their COVID vaccination, including booster shots if recommended. Actors may also request an accommodation to this policy due to medical or religious reasons.

