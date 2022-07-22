ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

Hersheypark hours: New hours of rest of July

By James Wesser
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SepvJ_0gp4ppKN00

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark hours for the summer season are expanding for the month of July.

According to the Hersheypark website, from July 11 to July 31, the park will be opening at 11 a.m and then closing at 9 p.m.

The park will then go back to an 8 p.m. closing starting on August 1, only being open until 9 p.m. on August 5 and August 6.

The waterpark, The Boardwalk at Hersheypark, will be closing at 7 p.m. during this time period, closing at 8 p.m on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hersheypark: What happens when extreme weather impacts your visit?

Certain season pass holders and guests of the official resorts of Hersheypark have access to “Sweet Start”, which allows access to certain areas of the park one hour prior to the park opening for the general public.

In addition to the hours being extended, Hersheypark also has two brand new experiences to enjoy.

Two new Jolly Rancher-themed attractions have officially opened for the summer.

Hersheypark’s coaster skyline has gotten much more vibrant with the introduction of the reimagined coaster Jolly Rancher Remix. The ride has a color scheme that shows all of the Jolly Rancher flavors, such as blue, green, purple, red, and pink. The ride travels through six inversions in 90 seconds. The coaster also includes a flavor tunnel and music. Each ride is different giving guests a new, sweet experience every time.

Hersheypark: Bag policies at The Sweetest Place on Earth

Also new for this year is Mix’d: Flavored by Jolly Rancher ride , which is near Jolly Rancher Remix and the Storm Runner roller coaster. This unique attraction allows guests to sit in one of four arms and spin 360 degrees. The ride then lifts and drops guests while dodging other riders.

For more information on park hours and rides, click here.

