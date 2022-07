AUSTIN, Texas — We all know it has been hot this summer, but what if we told you it's currently trending as one of the hottest on record in Austin?. May and June of this year have already gone down in the history books as the hottest on record at the Camp Mabry climate site. With only a few days left in the month, it's safe to say July will also be the hottest on record.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO