ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeport, IL

Freeport man in critical condition after street brawl leads to shooting

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PEZx3_0gp4lY5c00

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times after large fight in the area of W. Pleasant Street and S. Beaver Avenue Thursday night.

According to Freeport Police, officers responded to the area around 9:18 p.m. after receiving a report that a large group of people were fighting in the area, and shots were heard in the 600 block of W. Pleasant.

At the scene, police said they found a car which had crashed into another parked car. Inside was the victim, who had been shot multiple times, police said.

He was taken to Freeport Memorial and then flown to a hospital in Rockford.

Police say the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police at 815-235-8222.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 6

Connie Keehn
3d ago

Freeport will NEVER clean up!!!! get rid of Jodi Miller the Mayor AND then maybe just MAYBE this town will be safe to live

Reply
4
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

27-year-old wounded in gang-related Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 27-year-old Freeport man was shot in the 1600 block of S. Locust Avenue Saturday night, police said. Officers responded to the scene around 1:52 a.m., police said. The victim was found later at Freeport Memorial Hospital. He was said to have suffered injuries deemed to be non-life threatening. Police said […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

18-year-old injured in Whitman Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — According to Rockford Police, an 18-year-old teen was shot in the area of Whitman Street and Hovey Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Police said officers were called to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting victim there. The boy was taken to a local hospital and treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two Rockford men arrested, one at large for carjacking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police arrested two men early Monday connected to a stolen vehicle reported out of Bedford Park, Ill. 23 year-old Tommie Knight was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon among several other charges. 21 year-old Deszreeon Hues was also arrested for criminal trespass to...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freeport, IL
Freeport, IL
Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Freeport, IL
Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
WIFR

57-year-old killed in Beloit motorcycle crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Beloit Police Department confirms the driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash around 1:30pm on the intersection of Milwaukee road and Turtle Town Hall road has died. Police say the driver was a 57-year-old male. There was a passenger on the bike, a 54-year-old female, she remains in stable condition.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Multiple shot at ‘large after-hours gathering’ at Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large after-hours gathering at Rockford’s Sinnissippi Park early Saturday morning left two people dead and others injured, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to the park, 1401 N. 2nd St., around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a large group gathering and multiple shots fired. Police found a 27-year-old […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WIFR

Freeport man in critical condition, shot multiple times

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A man from Freeport is in critical condition Thursday after what is believed to be a gang related shooting. Police were called just after 9 p.m. to the 600 block of W. Pleasant to break up a large fight. When officers got there, they found a 30-year-old man inside a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car.
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

UPDATE: 4 People Shot, 2 Are Dead After A Shooting At Sinnissippi Park.Officials have not released any suspect information. There is a murderer running the streets of Rockford, and Police chose not to provide the suspects description…

UPDATE: Two men, ages 27 and 28 years old have passed away. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim was transported to a local ER, but passed away. Two other victims, (male and female) are suffering from gunshot wounds, that police say are non life threatening.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Rockford PD: Shooting investigation with multiple victims

ROCKFORD, IL (WMTV) - According to Rockford Police’s twitter page, they are investigating a shooting with multiple victims at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford. As they investigate they advise the public to avoid that area at this time. We will update this story as we learn more.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 25-year-old woman was killed Friday after being shot around 7:30 p.m. near the Fairgrounds Park housing development. Rockford Police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Horsman Street. The woman’s injuries were said to be life-threatening. She later died, police said at 6:41 a.m. Saturday morning. DEVELOPING…
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WIFR

Two men killed, two others injured in shooting at Sinnissippi Park

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men are killed and two others are injured after an early morning shooting at Sinnissippi Park. Rockford Police and the Rockford Park District Police say they responded at 4:30 a.m. to reports of a large gathering and multiple shots fired near the Twin Shelters. Police say a 27-year-old man died at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital where later died.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS News

Multiple people shot in Rockford, according to police

ROCKFORD, Ill (CBS) – Multiple people are wounded after a shooting in Rockford Park Saturday morning. Rockford police say the shooting occurred in Sinnissippi Park. There's no word on how many people were wounded. Police are advising residents to avoid the area. The investigation is ongoing.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Early Morning Home Invasion Reported In Rockford

A early morning home invasion is being reported in Rockford. It happened at approximately 6:55 this morning in the 1800 block of 17th Avenue. No other information has been released as the Rockford Police Department is currently investigating. We will update if they release further…. Be sure to bookmark our...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman dies in Roscoe, RPD investigates

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman died in Roscoe, and Rockford Police are trying to figure out why. The 38-year-old’s death was announced on Saturday afternoon, with Rockford Police saying multiple agencies are investigating the cause and further action to take. They say there is no threat to...
ROSCOE, IL
WIFR

Rockford woman identified in kidnapping and murder, suspect arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford woman was found dead on Saturday morning, and her ex-boyfriend is behind bars as a suspect. Saturday morning, Rockford Police arrived on Cole Avenue to investigate a suspicious missing person’s case. 38-year-old Ashley Hardin was missing under suspicious circumstances. Hardin’s ex-boyfriend, 48-year-old Rayshawn Smith became a person of interest.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Victim In Rockford

At approximately 5:50 this evening emergency personnel were called to the area of Whitman St and Hovey Avenue in Rockford for reports of multiple shots fired and at least one person was hit by gunfire. Upon arrival a male reported to be in his late teens was found shot. His...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy