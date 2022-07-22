ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sarpy County Government Employee Arrested On Theft Accusation

Cover picture for the articleThe Sarpy County "CASA" program director has been arrested. County leaders say they were alerted to accusations of theft against Paula Creps, and the county Sheriff’s Office...

