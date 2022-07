The Greene County Youth Athletic Association recently announced that they are expanding their newest program to all of their grade levels. GCYAA President Travis Warnke is excited to bring the youth golf program from kindergarten through fifth grade that will begin next month. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio they recently wrapped up an initial program with the company First Tee for 6th-8th graders. Warnke points out they now have the proper equipment for k-5th grade and are wanting to start that program in August. Warnke talks about giving more kids the opportunity to learn this individualized sport.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO