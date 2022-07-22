ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragonheir: Silent Gods Official Trailer

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelve into a vast world of adventure in Dragonheir: Silent Gods - a...

IGN

Till - Official Trailer

Watch the trailer for Till, the upcoming film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world.
IGN

Marvel's Namor Explained: Who Is the Sub-Mariner?

Sometimes hero, sometimes anti-hero, and occasionally outright villain, Namor the Sub-Mariner isn’t just one of Marvel’s most complicated characters. He’s also the first. Created in 1939, Namor is one of the most striking Marvel heroes thanks to his long history, dramatic eyebrows, and super-short green swim trunks.
IGN

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Villain: Who Is the High Evolutionary? | Comic-Con 2022

We’re blasting off once again, as James Gunn reassembles the Guardians of the Galaxy for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The long-awaited-threequel is pitched to round off this cosmic roster of rag-tag rogues, and thanks to San Diego Comic-Con, we finally have confirmation that Peacemaker’s Chukwudi Iwuji will be playing the Marvel character known as the High Evolutionary.
IGN

Avengers: Secret Wars - Why Marvel's Phase 6 Will Be Its Biggest Ever

Sometimes, Marvel Studios likes to keep things close to the vest. And other times, they’ll reveal years’ worth of new movies and shows in one fell swoop. That’s what happened at Comic-Con 2022, as Kevin Feige gave fans a full roadmap of Phase 5 and even teased some of what’s coming in Phase 6. Phase 6 starts with the long-awaited Fantastic Four reboot in 2024, and it ends with Avengers: Secret Wars in 2025.
IGN

The Best Deck-Building Board Games for 2022

Board games have been around for thousands of years. So when a designer comes up with a genuinely new idea for a game mechanic, the hype train takes off like a rocket. Such was the case for deck building in over a decade ago -- and we've come along way by now in 2022.
IGN

Strange Horticulture Wiki Guide

Day 8 is part of IGN's Strange Horticulture Wiki guide. Depending on your actions, you will receive a visit from Ennis this day to welcome you to the cult. The unknown woman with a jade mask will also drop by. On this day, you will receive five visits in total.
IGN

Pokemon Go Hisuian Discoveries Event Guide

Pokemon Go Hisuian Pokemon arrive from Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon Go Fest: Seattle participants were able to unlock these regional variants for all players to encounter. This page will detail the Hisuian Pokemon in Go, unlocked bonuses, increased Shiny rates for specific Pokemon species, and more. Wild Hisuian Debut. Hisuian...
IGN

The Art of God of War Ragnarok to Release in November 2022

2022 promises to be a big year for God of War fans. God of War Ragnarok has been confirmed for a November 9, 2022 release date, and now the game will be joined by a hardcover book called The Art of God of War Ragnarok. Check out the dynamic cover...
IGN

Xbox Series X and S Will Soon Boot Up Faster

Microsoft will soon implement an Xbox Series X and S update that makes the console boot up faster. As reported by The Verge, Xbox's director of integrated marketing confirmed on Twitter (below) that the new feature being tested in Xbox Insider builds cuts the console's boot time in half. Xbox...
IGN

Best New Anime to Watch (Summer Season 2022)

The futuristic Night City, an overpowered demon lord, and a world-ending biscuit are just some of what you can expect this summer anime season. There's a new season full of anime to check out this Summer like Studio Trigger's Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the dark Made in Abyss Season, and part 2 of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. We're also seeing the return of The Devil is a Part-Timer! after almost a decade. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
IGN

SolForge: Fusion, a New Card Game From the Creator of Magic, Releases This September

Stone Blade Entertainment has announced that SolForge: Fusion, a new physical/digital hybrid trading card game from the creators of Magic: The Gathering and Ascension, will be released on September 22 this year. SolForge: Fusion is the sequel to SolForge, a digital-only trading card game released in 2016 and eventually shuttered...
IGN

How to Get The Full Cosmic Armour Set

A powerful armour set acquirable during the Final Chapter of Live A Live, the Cosmic Armour has high damage resistance and prevents enemies from turning you to stone. Considering there's two tough enemies in this chapter that attempt to turn you to stone in their respective boss battles, it makes the armour set incredibly lucrative.
IGN

How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Shiny Pokémon made their debut in March 2017 with Magikarp and Gyarados. For many players, the Red Gyarados at the Lake of Rage from Pokémon Gold/Silver/Crystal was the first shiny Pokémon players had encountered since this battle was inevitable due to the game's story. Several...
IGN

Disney Dreamlight Valley: The First Hands-On Preview

In March of 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the biggest game in the world because it came at a time when gamers just needed a place to exist when they couldn’t do so in the outside world. Two years later, Disney Dreamlight Valley aims to capture that same magic, but instead of animal-like villagers joining your island, it’s populated with some of the most beloved and iconic Disney characters of all time. And although Disney Dreamlight Valley’s life-simulation aspect isn’t quite up there with the likes of Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley based on my playtime thus far, its magic does have a hold of me, and it’s proven that it is indeed fun to do the impossible.
IGN

17 Big Xbox Games for 2023 – Unlocked 554

As two more big games get pushed into 2023 (Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora), we take a look at the crush of major releases coming to Xbox next year and discuss what we're most looking forward to. Plus: a discussion on Ubisoft's latest Ghost Recon and Splinter Cell project cancellations and why we've been a bit disappointed in the major publisher in recent times.
IGN

Someone Has Successfully Decrypted Stray's Secret Language

Stray, the video game that lets you play as a stray cat who falls into a walled cyberpunk-esque city whose inhabitants are robots, machines, and the like. The language used in this city appears incomprehensible to the cat (and to us too), and B-12, our drone companion in the game, helps us translate it. Well, it turns out that the language is not just gibberish text, but a substitution cipher.
IGN

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Video Review

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 reviewed by Travis Northup on Nintendo Switch. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can take some meandering detours across its massive 150-hour campaign, but great characters and addictive tactical combat make it all well worth the time.
IGN

What Order Should You Play Live A Live's Chapters In?

When you start Live A Live, you'll be thrown into the chapter select screen with no suggested destination. In truth, that's because most of the chapters are approachable to newcomers, although that doesn't mean some chapters aren't better to start with than others. Below, we'll list where's best to start...
