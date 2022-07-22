Dragonheir: Silent Gods Official Trailer

The futuristic Night City, an overpowered demon lord, and a world-ending biscuit are just some of what you can expect this summer anime season. There's a new season full of anime to check out this Summer like Studio Trigger's Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the dark Made in Abyss Season, and part 2 of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. We're also seeing the return of The Devil is a Part-Timer! after almost a decade. Across Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and Netflix, as well as others, there are a lot of places to enjoy anime at the moment.
