Shreveport native, author James A. Davison, released his third book, Bottom Feeder, a murder mystery set in and around Minden, Louisiana. “When I was young, my family often camped at various parks around the state,” Davison said. “The roar of Louisiana’s sudden thunderstorms, the pounding rain falling on the metal roof of our trailer, and the muddy bottom of the lake stirred my youthful imagination and stoked fear. In Bottom Feeder, I’ve brought this childhood nightmare to life.

MINDEN, LA ・ 12 HOURS AGO