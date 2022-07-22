ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson Thanks The Warriors For Giving Him A 5-Year, $190 Million Max Contract Despite Him Suffering A Brutal ACL Injury: "Who Pays A Guy After He Injures His ACL? But They Had Faith In Me.”

By Aditya Mohapatra
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlay Thompson is one of the most important players in the Golden State Warriors franchise. The second half of the Splash Brothers, Thompson, is a dynamic two-way guard who can guard the best guards on the opposing teams and score multiple buckets on the other end of the court....

Comments / 12

TheoryOpinionOrTruth
3d ago

Klay Thompson, one of the many good players in the NBA, that carries himself professionally and with class. Congratulations on your extension and continued success and good health!👏🏽👏🏽

4
Hector33
3d ago

I’m a Lebron fan but this is a well put team from the front offices to the gym floor. They look out for their players and treat them very good. Company’s that do that usually get great out out from everyone employed. Definitely stamped them selfs in the game forever

3
AP_002019.7fd019de67154a7aa25514fe3ea68b65.1409
4d ago

He earn that money Golden State came back and won a championship Best team in NBA

7
 

