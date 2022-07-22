Klay Thompson Thanks The Warriors For Giving Him A 5-Year, $190 Million Max Contract Despite Him Suffering A Brutal ACL Injury: "Who Pays A Guy After He Injures His ACL? But They Had Faith In Me.”

After the 2021-22 season ended, it was clear that the Russell Westbrook trade did not work out in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. While all the turmoil and failure can’t be attributed solely to Westbrook, the point guard has his fair share of the blame to take after his first year in Los Angeles went up in flames. Westbrook’s poor shooting, decision-making and unwillingness to adapt hurt the Lakers on the floor and he didn’t help himself in his exit interview when he failed to take any accountability for the team’s poor season.

