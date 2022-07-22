NWS: Heat advisories issued for both Friday, Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association released its 2022 Preseason Polls for football on Tuesday, July 26 at its annual Football Media Day in Kansas City. The Tigers were picked fifth in both polls. The polls were nearly identical, except for a little wrinkle in the No. 7 through No. 9 spots. Northwest Missouri State was favored heavily in both polls to win a fourth-straight conference title.

