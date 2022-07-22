NWS: Heat advisories issued for both Friday, Saturday
A heat advisory will be in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service...hayspost.com
A heat advisory will be in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service...hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0