NWS: Heat advisories issued for both Friday, Saturday

 4 days ago
A heat advisory will be in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service...

Hays Post

Russell County Leadership announces first class

Russell County Leadership introduced the selection for Class I of their leadership program. Russell County Leadership is an "intense leadership program aimed at developing emerging business leaders in Russell County communities." Class I members are Becky Anschutz, Lacie Austin, Kelli Johnson, Gage Nichols, Chandler Reich-Sellens, Diana VanBruggen, Sarah Vonfeldt and...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Ellis County Fair wraps for 2022

Another Ellis County Fair is in the books. This year's event was again filled with music, animals and fun. Take a look at some of the festivities below.
#Nws#Weather
Hays Post

Albert artist's work featured on the cover of 'The Upland Almanac'

His oil paintings come to life. Albert's Dan Branham has been painting wildlife scenes since childhood. Now the recognition is coming in. Branham's work was recently selected for the cover of 'The Upland Almanac,' a quarterly publication celebrating upland hunting tradition. Branham grew up in Great Bend and attended Barton...
ALBERT, KS
Hays Post

🎥 'At the finish line' for another RHID housing plan in Hays

A short work session for Hays city commissioners Thursday evening included an agreement to continue work on an ordinance establishing another Rural Housing District (RHID) in Hays at Fourth and Fort Streets. "This is the finish line of the application," Hays Finance Director Kim Rupp told the commission. He noted...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🎙 Hays Arts Council plans Summer Shakedown art sale

For the first time since 2019, the Hays Arts Council will host an art sale. During the event, the council will capitalize on years’ worth of donations as they refill their coffers following significant costs that were accrued replacing the Hays Arts Center’s aging HVAC systems. The event...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Suspects arrested near Oakley after armed robbery at Hays Dollar General

At 10:40 a.m. Sunday, dispatch received the first 911 call regarding an armed robbery at the Dollar General store at 1208 E. 27th in Hays. The cashier reported a black male with a handgun robbed the store of money and left the building. The cashier reported that no one was injured. Officers responded to the scene and began searching the area.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

LAST CALL: Ticket deadline for Hays High HOF banquet this Friday

The deadline for the inagural Hays High Athletic Hall of Fame banquet is this Friday, July 29th. Doors open at 6:00 with dinner served at 6:15. Tickets are available online at http://uctria.com/auction/HHSATHLETICHALLOFFAME or purchase your tickets at the Brian Ruder Agency, located at the corner of 27th and Indian Trail in Hays.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Rooks Co. family among the KFB's Farm Families of Year

Families from Rooks and Barton counties have been named the Kansas Farm Bureau Families of the Year. Jesse and Anna Luna were the honorees from Rooks County, and Rick and Sharon Hiss were the honorees from Barton County. The full list of recipients is below. 2022 Farm Family Recipients. Chad...
ROOKS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

🏈FHSU football picked fifth in both MIAA preseason polls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association released its 2022 Preseason Polls for football on Tuesday, July 26 at its annual Football Media Day in Kansas City. The Tigers were picked fifth in both polls. The polls were nearly identical, except for a little wrinkle in the No. 7 through No. 9 spots. Northwest Missouri State was favored heavily in both polls to win a fourth-straight conference title.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

Man arrested following incident in rural Hays

A 36 year-old man was arrested following the report of a domestic disturbance Saturday in rural Hays. According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement was called to the 400 block of Canterbury just before noon Saturday, July 23 after a domestic disturbance was reported at that location.
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, July 10 to 16

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Eric John Miller, 30, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. July 10 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Michael Irving Reyes-Martinez, 22, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. July 10 in Hays...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Public Library to launch mobile app

Hold the library in the palm of your hand! With a new mobile app, Hays Public Library patrons have access to a variety of library resources through their mobile phones and tablets. The library will launch the app on Monday. Through the app, patrons are able to search the library’s...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

FHSU earns redesignation as a Center for Excellence in Cyber Defense

The National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security recently redesignated Fort Hays State University as a Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. Dr. Melissa Hunsicker Walburn, chair of the Department of Informatics at FHSU, and Mr. Jason Zeller, the department’s cybersecurity faculty lead, accepted the award at a ceremony held in conjunction with the Spring 2022 National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education conference and expo in Atlanta, Ga.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

UPDATE: Police identify two suspects in Dollar General armed robbery

The Hays Police Department has identified two of the three suspects on an armed robbery Sunday at the Hays Dollar General at 1208 E. 27th. Batalova Olatide Senuoke, 38, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated criminal threat, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

