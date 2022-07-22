Elephant Rumblings: Hitching rides to the All-Star Game is commonplace, not scandalous
By DanielTatomer
4 days ago
Look, I’m not trying to deflect here. The A’s are thrifty and we all know it. They have one of the lowest payrolls in MLB. The A’s top 2018 draft pick decided to play football instead of baseball, and now he’s going to make almost as money as the A’s entire...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the last-place Washington Nationals rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-3 Tuesday night for their second straight win against the NL West leaders. Garcia’s shot into the right-field seats with two outs against Los Angeles left-hander Garrett Cleavinger was his third home run of the season and brought home Josh Bell, who reached first on a throwing error by Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux. Washington scored four more times against Cleavinger in the ninth, improving their major league-worst record to 34-65. The Dodgers have baseball’s second best record at 64-32. Mookie Betts hit his team-leading 23rd home run and threw out a runner at home plate for the Dodgers. Cody Bellinger also went deep, and Freddie Freeman added an RBI on a sacrifice fly as all three Dodgers runs came from former MVPs.
