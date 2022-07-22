ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

Police: Two Kansas teens injured in shooting

Hays Post
Hays Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and continue to search for suspects. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday police responded to the...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hays Post

Police: Search continues for Kansas murder suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting continue asking the public for help to locate a Kansas felon. Just after 9:30 p.m. July 16, police were dispatched to report of a shooting in the 900 Block of SW 8th Street in Topeka, according to Police LT Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Wanted teen turns himself in to Topeka police

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teen the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department called a “person of interest” in an aggravated burglary has turned himself in. A 15-year-old boy turned himself in at the Topeka Police Department for a warrant on July 21. He has been charged with aggravated burglary, conspiracy, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm for his involvement in an incident.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Overland Park, KS
Overland Park, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

UPDATE: Missing 25-year-old found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: The Kansas City Police Department said the missing woman has been found safe. The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a 25-year-old woman last seen Tuesday morning. Tessie Deselich was last seen at about 9:30 a.m. on July 26 in the area of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#African American
Hays Post

Kansas man injured while mowing embankment near river

ATCHISON—A man was injured in a mowing accident just after 11a.m. Tuesday in Atchison. The 20-year-old city of Atchison Public Works employee was mowing on an embankment in the 300 Block of River Road, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Thee mower began to slid towards the river. The...
ATCHISON, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Hays Post

Kansas man accused of using stolen credit cards

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for financial crimes. On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Stacey M. Gorman, Jr. of Atchison, on a requested charge of criminal use of a financial card and unlawful computer act. The allegations are in connection to a stolen financial card used...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

13 year old ‘seriously injured’ when 4-wheeler flips

BOURBON COUNTY (KSNT) – A 13-year-old suffered suspected serious injuries when the 4-wheeler they were driving went off the road before overturning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The Bronson teen was taken to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City after the 2017 Polaris Razor they were driving southbound on Kansas Highway 3 and the tires […]
BRONSON, KS
kchi.com

Polo Man Arrested By Troopers

A Polo man was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell CountyMonday night. Forty-five-year-old Derek R Rosendahl was arrested on a Clay County warrant for a traffic violation. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy