As a busy summer of visits winds down and prospects close in on college decisions, colleges are jockeying to get players back on campus one more time before the fall. After signing the top class of all time during the 2022 cycle, it’s been a bit of a slow start to the 2023 class, but things are beginning to pick up. Texas A&M landed a commitment from national top-100 offensive lineman Chase Bisontis and 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong said on the latest of edition of the Wiltfong Whiparound Texas A&M could be ready to build off that momentum.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO