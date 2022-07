To Go Barn is coming soon to Pinehurst and will be offering on-the-go food and grocery items. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The To Go Barn, located at 35421 Hwy. 249, Pinehurst, will open July 26, according to owner Norberto Laureano. The drive-thru barn, originally built in 1875, will have frozen margaritas, daiquiris, beer, wood-fired pizza, burgers, chicken sandwiches and more along with limited grocery items, such as milk and eggs. 832-435-0313. www.togobarn.net.

PINEHURST, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO