ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

Baseball team travels to Louisiana for Dixie World Series to discover hotel cancelled reservation

By Vallery Maravi
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovhtt_0gp4XEXE00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The reigning Dixie World Series 6u T-Ball Champs from Houston waited a year to come back to West Monroe for another back to back world series victory, but their hopes were crushed when they were told their rooms were canceled just hours before checking in.

“It’s very frustrating. These kids are 5 and 6 years old. They need a place to go, not to mention there are a lot of young parents with infants,” said Michael Griffin, coach and parent of the team.

The team booked their rooms four weeks in advance and traveled over 350 miles to find out they had no place to stay.

“Only to come and found out 2 hours before we get a phone call that 13 rooms were being canceled, and 75 people are left on the streets with no place to go,” explained Griffin.

“My heart dropped, I didn’t know what we were gonna do,” said Bailey Griffin, another parent.

The team says they never received any explanation or help from management.

“When it happened to 13 families, I knew it was a big issue. I knew at that moment that it shouldn’t happen anymore and that people need to know what’s going on,” said Michael.

But teamwork always succeeds. The team remained optimistic and started making calls until they found one place for two nights out of five nights.

“They were able to give us 8 rooms for two nights so that accommodates some of our team,” said Bailey.

“We were handling it this great hours ago. We learned to calm down. It’s been hard,” added Stacey Patino, another parent.

KTVE reached out to the hotel management, but our calls haven’t been returned. Bailey says they’re still looking for a place to stay for the weekend.

“Starting on Friday we don’t have anything. We need it until Monday.”

If you know of any hotel with an open availability, you can email Bailey Griffin at bailey.m.griffin@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana#World Series#Hotel Management#Baseball#Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
CBS 42

CBS 42

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy