Baseball team travels to Louisiana for Dixie World Series to discover hotel cancelled reservation

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The reigning Dixie World Series 6u T-Ball Champs from Houston waited a year to come back to West Monroe for another back to back world series victory, but their hopes were crushed when they were told their rooms were canceled just hours before checking in.

“It’s very frustrating. These kids are 5 and 6 years old. They need a place to go, not to mention there are a lot of young parents with infants,” said Michael Griffin, coach and parent of the team.

The team booked their rooms four weeks in advance and traveled over 350 miles to find out they had no place to stay.

“Only to come and found out 2 hours before we get a phone call that 13 rooms were being canceled, and 75 people are left on the streets with no place to go,” explained Griffin.

“My heart dropped, I didn’t know what we were gonna do,” said Bailey Griffin, another parent.

The team says they never received any explanation or help from management.

“When it happened to 13 families, I knew it was a big issue. I knew at that moment that it shouldn’t happen anymore and that people need to know what’s going on,” said Michael.

But teamwork always succeeds. The team remained optimistic and started making calls until they found one place for two nights out of five nights.

“They were able to give us 8 rooms for two nights so that accommodates some of our team,” said Bailey.

“We were handling it this great hours ago. We learned to calm down. It’s been hard,” added Stacey Patino, another parent.

KTVE reached out to the hotel management, but our calls haven’t been returned. Bailey says they’re still looking for a place to stay for the weekend.

“Starting on Friday we don’t have anything. We need it until Monday.”

If you know of any hotel with an open availability, you can email Bailey Griffin at bailey.m.griffin@gmail.com