Ready to ride? Mutton Bustin’ online registration for the 2022 Fort Bend County Fair will be on Tuesday, August 16, at 8:00 AM. The first 100 qualified children who are 4-7 years of age and who weigh less than 55 lbs on the day of the competition are eligible to compete. The top-ten qualifiers advance and will compete before the PRCA rodeo performance on Sunday, October 2 at 2:00 PM. To enter once on the fair’s website, click on the preferred date, complete the entry, and submit payment. A confirmation email will be sent, and you are registered.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO