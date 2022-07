The Cincinnati Bengals today signed three free agents in defensive tackle Domenique Davis, defensive end Raymond Johnson III, and linebacker Tegray Scales. Davis (6-2, 326), a first-year player out of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, originally signed with the New York Jets as a college free agent in 2020. He was out of the NFL from 2020-21, but he latched on with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL earlier this year. He notched 57 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 10 games for the Gamblers.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO