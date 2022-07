This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We all have brand loyalty when it comes to those certain products that we're sure have no equal: Heinz Ketchup, Hellman's Mayonnaise, Coca-Cola and so on. In fact, a 2021 survey revealed that brand loyalty is at an all-time high among American consumers. According to the poll of over 1,000 US shoppers, food and beverage products inspire some of the fiercest loyalty with 97% of respondents saying they were loyal to at least one particular brand's product.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO