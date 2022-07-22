ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Bill for face masks for Austin school district's athletes nears $64,000

By Elyse Apel, Brett Rowland
inforney.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Debate has raged across the country over mask requirements for school students, but new spending records show how much masks have cost taxpayers for a particular group of students at one district. In Texas, it became a legal battle when a federal judge overruled...

www.inforney.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Education
KXAN

Back to school: When do local districts begin classes?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students across Central Texas will be returning to the classroom in just a few weeks. Back-to-school dates range from Aug. 8 in Cherokee ISD to Aug. 23 in Smithville ISD. To help keep track of all the dates, KXAN has created a map and compiled a...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Achieve Public Schools campus coming to Pflugerville

Austin Achieve Public Schools will open a new campus in Pflugerville next summer. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) An Austin Achieve Public Schools campus will open at 1900 E. Pfennig Lane, Pflugerville, by July 2023. Information from Digital Communication Manager Eloy Pacheco states construction, which began this year on a vacant lot east of Aldi and Chase Bank near FM 685, should be complete by June 2023, and the campus will accommodate 1,000 students. Austin Achieve Public Schools is a tuition-free, open enrollment charter school that prepares students to attend top universities and has two other campuses in Austin. https://austinacheive.org.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD board asked to consider outsourcing custodial services

GISD custodial staff was at an an all-time low during the 2021-22 school year with some elementary schools having one custodian available a day. (Courtesy Cy-Fair ISD) Kirby Campbell, Georgetown ISD's executive director of support services, presented an update and preliminary needs for the 2022-23 school year to the board of trustees at its July 18 meeting, including the idea of outsourcing custodial needs.
GEORGETOWN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
AOL Corp

15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for the Lone Star State. Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#School Districts#High School
CBS Austin

UT students speak out, call West Campus luxury housing complex "unsafe"

AUSTIN, Texas — Over the past year, residents at The Standard – a new, luxurious student housing complex in West Campus – have dealt with a multitude of issues prompting a year-long search for answers. Troubles at The Standard located on West 23rd Street began almost immediately...
AUSTIN, TX
usatales.com

Why Young People Are Moving From Austin To Houston

People who have lived in Austin all their lives may wonder why anyone would want to leave. Austin is an exciting city, with high economic growth leading to a constant state of evolution. There is always something new to try, and while other cities and states have their allure, they’re best for occasional visits.
HOUSTON, TX
Austin Chronicle

Is Austin, Literally, Hot as Hell Today?

The answer is, of course, no. We mean, don’t be stupid. But if we’re talking about Hell, Michigan, for instance, then Austin is actually hotter than Hell today: That unincorporated community near the bottom of the Lake Huron-pinching Mitten probably won’t surpass 80° before the night closes in.
AUSTIN, TX
Texas Monthly

Is This a Typical Texas Heat Wave or the Coldest Summer of the Rest of Our Lives?

There’s a meme circulating on the internet that’s popular with sweaty, climate-conscious doomscrollers. In the top panel, a distraught-looking Bart Simpson laments, “This is the hottest summer of my life.” In the bottom panel, Homer wags a finger at Bart. “This is the coldest summer of the rest of your life,” he says. D’oh!
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Austonia

New psychedelic center offering guided ketamine sessions in Austin

A new clinic focused on guiding individuals through ceremonial psychedelic treatments has come to Austin. WITHIN Founder David Naylor, hosted a grand opening Friday for the recently opened center, which treats those in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction as well as those with depression, anxiety, traumas, PTSD, chronic pain and those navigating life transitions. “We know psychedelic therapy works for all kinds of ailments, and thanks to John Hopkins University and other research centers and also the veterans, they’ve been on the front lines once again to push these laws through Congress, showing the results and efficacy,” Naylor said. The grand opening involved a series of talks from psychedelic industry leaders including Greg Fonzo, co-director of the Center for Psychedelic Research & Therapy at the University of Texas at Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas leads nation in job growth, Austin’s unemployment rate increases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that Texas led the nation for job growth in June; however, Austin’s unemployment rate increased. In a statement Friday, Abbott said employers added 82,500 jobs over the previous month, and Texas set a new employment record for the eighth consecutive month with 13,431,100 total jobs and 778,700 added jobs since June 2021.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

Fireball in Texas Sunday night

AUSTIN, Texas (KTEN) -- Over 200 reports of a large fireball in Central Texas Sunday night. Check out this footage from a Nest camera in College Station, Texas. According to the American Meteor Society, the fireball entered the atmosphere over Cistern, Texas, and its flight ended just a few miles west of Austin, TX around 10:52 pm CDT Sunday.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Tesla files trademark for Texas-shaped logo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Electric automaker Tesla filed trademarks last week for another logo that shows off the state of Texas, according to online records with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. During April’s grand opening party for the Travis County factory, you may remember the party’s branding sported a...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy