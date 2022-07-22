Bill for face masks for Austin school district's athletes nears $64,000

A new clinic focused on guiding individuals through ceremonial psychedelic treatments has come to Austin. WITHIN Founder David Naylor, hosted a grand opening Friday for the recently opened center, which treats those in recovery from drug and alcohol addiction as well as those with depression, anxiety, traumas, PTSD, chronic pain and those navigating life transitions. “We know psychedelic therapy works for all kinds of ailments, and thanks to John Hopkins University and other research centers and also the veterans, they’ve been on the front lines once again to push these laws through Congress, showing the results and efficacy,” Naylor said. The grand opening involved a series of talks from psychedelic industry leaders including Greg Fonzo, co-director of the Center for Psychedelic Research & Therapy at the University of Texas at Austin.

