There has been some confusion this past week about the first week of Caddo Parish School, and whether or not it is optional. The confusion began last week when a teacher posted on Facebook that the first week is optional, then of course, comments began, "That's what I heard too" kind of thing... and the wildfire spread from there. Aaahhh the beauty of social media... The problem is, the initial premise was incorrect.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO