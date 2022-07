David Lenu Wise, age 61, of Delco, NC, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Duke University Hospital surrounded by his wife and his children, He is forever healed today and now walking the beautiful streets of gold with Jesus. David was born on March 28, 1961 to the late Tylon Franklin Wise Sr. and Bonnie Burney Wise in Columbus County. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother; Tylon Franklin Wise Jr.

DELCO, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO