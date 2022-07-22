ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinemablend

Hulu's Prey Has Screened, And The Reactions To The New Predator Movie Are Live

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jl5Ie_0gp4Ksix00
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

For the past three decades, the Predator franchise has been one of the most popular science fiction series, and now Prey is going to take fans way back. The prequel, set for release to Hulu subscribers on August 5, tells a story that predates Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch. In fact we’re going back to 1719 to meet the highly skilled Comanche warrior Naru (played by Amber Midthunder). Prey, directed by Dan Trachtenberg, premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, and audiences’ first reactions are here.

From the looks of the trailer, Naru seems to have the confidence and skill to protect her tribe from the Predator, and it was apparently Amber Midthunder’s abilities to do so much while saying so little that helped her secure the role. Let’s jump right in and see what people thought about Prey, starting with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. He tweeted this movie is a win for the series. While audiences might know Midthunder from the FX series Legion and the CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, Prey secures her place as a star. In his words:

I loved #Prey. It was a badass #Predator movie, skillfully made by Dan Trachtenberg. This movie is going to make @AmberMidthunder a star. She’s a FORMIDABLE warrior, and the best Predator lead since @Schwarzenegger. This one’s a win. pic.twitter.com/7pYvOZxkwIJuly 22, 2022

CinemaBlend’s Dirk Libbey agrees, calling Amber Midthunder a revelation. He even says this might be the best Predator movie overall, and we all know how rare it is for a sequel/prequel to outshine the first in its series:

I honestly think #Prey might be the best Predator movie. Not since the first movie, just best, period. It's got all the tense action, but it adds compelling characters, Amber Midthunder as Naru is a revelation, It's Predator broken down to its core elements and rebuilt better. pic.twitter.com/Hml1dhPuQlJuly 22, 2022

He isn’t the only one making comparisons to the original. Critic Courtney Howard says Prey thrilled her just as much, if not more, than 1987’s Predator. Get ready for plenty of suspense and gore with this one!

.@DannyTRS’s #PreyMovie is terrific! A sharp survivalist monster movie mixed with genre IP (along the lines of THE REVENANT meets PREDATOR), blending familiar with new lore. Strong sense of character, mounting suspense & LOTS of gore. @AmberMidthunder is captivating & compelling. pic.twitter.com/0m6jCpCNTNJuly 22, 2022

Kate Sánchez says she’s in love with the action, gore and effects of this movie, agreeing that this film stands on its own in the franchise:

#PreyMovie is phenomenal. It's the sequel the Predator franchise needed and manages to stand on its own. I've loved Amber Midthunder's work and it makes me so happy to see her thrive. So happy to finally get to talk #Prey pic.twitter.com/E0PEGkMcpFJuly 22, 2022

This journalist says while the original movie is great, Prey easily surpasses it, calling it “perfect” and saying it’s one of the best action/horror films ever. Like many of the others who have already screened the movie, this viewer spotlights the violence and gore:

#PREY REVIEW: EPIC. Predator is back & better than ever, this surpasses the original film! VIOLENT AF. SO MUCH GORE. This isn’t just another predator movie, it’s one of the BEST action/horror films ever! A fitting end to Nat’s journey, while also setting up what’s next #PreyMovie pic.twitter.com/fEhR0h0XwlJuly 22, 2022

Michael Lee calls this a primal David vs. Goliath story, pointing out how it breaks language barriers and is a huge step in the right direction regarding representation:

#Preymovie absolutely slays. By setting it 300 years ago and stripping away the alien hunter’s high tech hunting gadgetry, we get a primal David vs Goliath story. Amber Midthunder is fierce, and Datoka Beavers rocks in his debut! It’s just an awesome gritty B-movie pic.twitter.com/ZaNsIXYSDcJuly 22, 2022

Diego Crespo thinks it’s kind of criminal that Prey isn’t getting a theatrical release, and many reactions pointed out how big of a win this is for Hulu. The film got a huge standing ovation at the showing this writer attended:

#PreyMovie kicks so much ass. A terrific, visceral crowd-pleaser with some kills that will make action-twitter lose their shit. Our showing was capped off by a much deserved standing ovation. It’s kind of criminal this isn’t getting theater play. Good movie dog too. pic.twitter.com/6t8BkSuMA5July 22, 2022

Charles Murphy says he's a huge fan of the original Predator movie, and this one goes toe-to-toe. Like other critics, he says the indigenous representation is on a level rarely seen:

I was able to screen #PreyMovie last week and was absolutely blown away. I'm a huge fan of Arnold's original Predator film, which I rewatch at least once a year. Prey goes toe-to-toe with the film that started it all.July 22, 2022

It's not often that a sequel or prequel gets so many viewers saying it's as good or better than the original. I'll be excited to read more when Prey reviews come out August 4.

It’s been a few years since the franchise’s last offering — 2018’s The Predator — so if you need a refresher before Prey’s release to streaming on Friday, August 5, check out our Predator guide for newbies. As this movie is being released exclusively to Hulu, check out some of the other best movies on Hulu as we await its release, and start planning your next trip to the theater with our 2022 Movie Release Schedule.

Comments / 1

Related
Cinemablend

Lupita Nyong’o Ate Ants Voluntarily And Her Black Panther 2 Co-Star Could Not Stop With The Puns

When you're part of Hollywood’s A-list, you get invited to soiree after soiree, where you mingle with Hollywood executives, directors, and other major stars. Of course, Lupita Nyong’o knows that all too well. And recently, she went to a party in Los Angeles where she was offered some dishes topped with insects. While other stars might’ve turned down the delicacy, Nyong’o had not problem voluntarily eating one offering that featured ants. And after the Oscar winner did so, her Black Panther 2 co-star, Winston Duke, couldn’t stop with the puns.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

5 Hallmark Stars Who Left For GAC Family, And 9 Who Are Definitely Staying

Hallmark has been known for way more than greeting cards and keepsake ornaments for many years now, with the company, arguably, being much more beloved for the Hallmark Channel and the dozens upon dozens (upon dozens) of seasonal made for TV romantic movies it produces every year. The Countdown to Christmas lineup is particularly popular when it comes to upcoming Hallmark movies, with the number of movies growing yearly, along with viewing numbers, as those films begin to air earlier and earlier into the holiday season.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Marvel’s Official Phase 5 Lineup Has Been Revealed, Including Blade, Captain America 4, And Disney+'s Daredevil

Well, the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel is now in full swing, and the announcements are already pouring out. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked things off by thanking fans for their patience, before jumping right into things! While Phase Four is still going, the studio head has already gone ahead and dropped the details on what’s to come during Phase Five, and there’s a major slate on the docket, which includes Blade and the newly named and confirmed Captain America 4 and Daredevil TV series.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

JLo Turned 53 Today. Naturally, She Celebrated By Announcing She’s Releasing A ‘Booty Balm’ And More

Life has been pretty sweet for Jennifer Lopez as of late. Two decades after splitting from him, Lopez finally married Ben Affleck in Las Vegas, and the two seem incredibly happy. All the while, the entertainment mogul has also been making plenty of business movies, as per usual. Well, today marks a very special occasion for JLo, as she’s celebrating her 53rd birthday, and the star is ringing in this new year of life in a very special way. It turns out she’s releasing a brand-new “booty balm,” and she dropped more exciting news.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Predator#Movies#Hulu S Prey Has Screened#Dutch#Cinemablend#Roswell
Cinemablend

Stephen King Is Pumped For Manifest's Uncancellation, But Has One Request

In the midst of 2022 cancellations, one show that got cancelled last year that is preparing to make a big comeback is Manifest. After the plane-oriented drama was saved at Netflix following NBC’s axing, fans have been more than ready for the show to come back, including superfan Stephen King. The legendary author has been known to show his love for the series on social media, but now he has one request while we're learning new details about the fourth and final Manifest season.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Humorously Calls Out Mark Wahlberg For Not Casting Him In Entourage And Reveals Who He Lost The Role To

Many actors can probably recall that one part that they believed was going to be their big break, only for the role not to come through. The ultra-famous Kevin Hart is no exception, as he spent years trying to break through before landing the ensemble comedy Think Like A Man, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary . Before then, Hart was looking to the cast of '00s HBO series Entourage to be his jumping-off point. Given how huge the comedy at the time, it makes sense as to why he wanted a role that was up for grabs. Unfortunately, for him, things didn’t work out, even though he and executive producer Mark Wahlberg ended up working together years later on Netflix’s Me Time. With this, the comedian took it upon himself to humorously call out Wahlberg for not casting him in the comedy and reveal who he lost the role to.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson Facing the Justice Society

As San Diego Comic-Con 2022 continues to roll on, several new pieces of news and trailers have premiered at the event. The latest one to drop is for the upcoming DC antihero film Black Adam, with this brand-new trailer, showing Dwayne Johnson wielding the powers of the Gods as he steps into the role of Shazam's violent nemesis.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Shows Off The MCU’s Namor The Sub-Mariner

The upcoming Marvel movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, because although it will be the first time this corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been highlighted in four years, it will be without lead protagonist T’Challa given that Chadwick Boseman passed away in 2020. So even by Marvel production standards, there’s a lot of mystery surrounding Wakanda Forever, including who will inherit the Black Panther mantle. Thankfully, this cinematic picture has become a little clearer thanks to the trailer that premiered at San Diego Comic-Con, and that includes official confirmation that Namor the Sub-Mariner is coming to the MCU.
Cinemablend

Marvel Announced Years Of Upcoming Movies, But One Major Movie Is Missing

Marvel Studios delivered an embarrassment of riches in terms of upcoming movies and television shows when it gathered before its fans on Saturday evening in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. The future became clearer with regards to the stories we can expect in Marvel’s Phase 5. We also know a little bit about Marvel’s Phase 6, including the titles of the next two Avengers movies. Heads were spinning with the new details that it was only once the dust settled that we realized Deadpool had been left out of the fun. What gives?
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Britney Spears Is Finally Releasing New Music, And She's Reportedly Doing It With A Legend

Britney Spears made a name for herself in the music biz to become a pop superstar, and plenty of fans can still belt out the lyrics for "Baby One More Time" and "Oops!... I Did It Again" at the drop of a hat. Now, the singer is reportedly coming back to music with her first new single in more than five years after a secret recording session, alongside another musical legend: Elton John.
MUSIC
Cinemablend

Following 90 Day Fiancé's Latest Proposal, Recent Photo Has Fans Questioning If One Couple Is Still Together

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode “Last Sip Single.” Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 is barreling towards the end of Season 9, and we’re finally seeing the couples gearing up for their big impending ceremonies. Viewers even witnessed a marriage proposal in the latest episode, but after seeing Yve Arellano say yes to Mohamed Abdelhamed popping the big question, fans became all the more curious about a photo that surfaced online that fueled speculation that the couple may no longer be together. Such is life for a dedicated 90 Day Fiancé fan.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Nope’ Ending Explained: It’s Not What You Think

Jordan Peele loves a good twist. The writer/director behind “Get Out” and “Us” is used to pulling the rug out from under audiences and his latest genre-bending experiment, “Nope,” is no different. While Peele’s new movie isn’t as reliant on twists, it still has a few big reveals and plenty more to discuss.
ScreenCrush

Marvel Reveals First Look at ’90s X-Men Cartoon Revival

Before there was a new Marvel movie every couple months, before there were live-action versions of nearly great Marvel superhero, pretty much the only adaptations that comic-book fans had to look forward to were cartoons. The best of the bunch was X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran for five seasons...
COMICS
Cinemablend

Lacey Chabert’s Busy Hyping New Movie Groundswell, But Another One Of Her Hallmark Leading Men Had A Funny Response

Lacey Chabert’s been killing it over at Hallmark in recent years. She’s one of the leading ladies to stick it out with the network and sign an exclusive deal, and it’s a good thing too, as she’s started pitching projects like the tri-movie story The Wedding Veil and other projects. Next up is her summer Hawaii-set film Groundswell, which we’ve learned details about in recent months. Chabert’s been hyping the movie a lot – of course she should, Groundswell looks beautiful. Yet one of her Hallmark leading men doesn’t want you to forget about one of her other popular movies. Hint: Christmas is involved...
MOVIES
disneydining.com

Actor suggests several beloved Walt Disney classics need an “R” rating

Disney+ has finally made it into the realm of fanbase division with its announcement that beginning Friday, the streaming platform with feature films with an “R” rating, but one actor says the same rating should be given to several of Walt Disney’s most beloved classic films. On...
Cinemablend

Ryan Gosling Was ‘Surprised’ By People’s Reaction To His Barbie Movie Look, Has A Funny Take On Ken In General

It shouldn’t have come as any surprise when Barbie director Greta Gerwig found her Ken in Canadian actor Ryan Gosling. While someone like Gosling is expected to look handsome playing Barbie’s leading man, fans didn’t know just how good as they created the Kenaissance filled, with online memes and glowing reviews. The 41-year-old actor was also surprised at people’s reactions to his Ken look and has a funny take on Ken in general.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

How Disney World And Disneyland Are Starting To Incorporate Encanto Into The Theme Parks

When Walt Disney Animation Studios newest animated feature, Encanto arrived in theaters, it did well, but it came up short compared to the studio’s biggest hits. That all changed, however, when Encanto arrived on Disney+. The movie itself, as well as the music from Lin-Manuel Miranda, went absolutely viral, and so it’s little surprise that we’ve started to see the characters appear at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Daniel Radcliffe Got A Sweet Birthday Message From Weird Al Yankovic, Who Also Dropped A Fun Fact About The Actor

Daniel Radcliffe recently celebrated his 33rd trip around the sun, and it’s a little jarring when you think of how far we have come from his days of flying around on a broomstick as Harry Potter. “The Boy Who Lived” might be the one turning another year older, but it sounds like if anybody’s feeling reflective about their age, it’s Weird Al Yankovic — the subject of Radcliffe’s latest “weird” project. The song parody genius shared a sweet birthday message with the actor who is portraying him in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and in doing so divulged a bit of trivia related to their comparative ages.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Shows Cassie Lang Following Her Father’s Footsteps

The Marvel Studios panel at Hall H was full of new information at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con. Kevin Feige brought fans the foreseeable end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, and with it an entirely new slate of projects to look forward to. Between all of the feature film additions and original series that will be hitting Disney+, Collider is breaking it down for fans to easily absorb after all that mania. Speaking of, during the panel Feige revealed that Phase 5 will kick off in 2023 with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, and Collider was there to get an exclusive look at the official trailer.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
132K+
Followers
35K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy