Country, entertainment stars to join Medical Music Group at National Veterans Day Concert

By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

County performers Jessie James Decker, Circle TV network host and Runaway June member Natalie Stovall, TV and radio host Storme Warren (Stovall and Warren would host) and entertainer Deana Martin will join the Medical Music Group for a November 11 concert at the Grand Ole Opry House entitled "An American Resurrection: Yes, I’ll Rise Again!”

For 32 years, the Medical Music Group has served as an integrated medical chorale and symphony orchestra comprised of over 100 doctors, nurses, and community volunteers from Veterans and other US medical centers and schools across the country. Via a press release, the organization notes that their “Music with a Message” pledge aims at creating "healing, hope, inspiration, patriotism at home; and peace and international brotherhood and sisterhood overseas," with a particular focus on highlighting America’s veterans and issues they face.

The concert will benefit children of military families who battle cancer at Vanderbilt, St. Jude’s and Shriners Hospitals, plus raise awareness about veterans’ physical and mental health. Victor Wahby (Foundational Director), Joe A. Fitzpatrick (Chorus Master), and Joseph Car (Associate Conductor) note their shared passion for helping veterans and promoting patriotism and note that "the whole family can celebrate all who have served at one of the most prestigious concert halls."

Tickets are available for all ages five and up, plus a limited number of tickets will be made available to veterans at no cost via https://lnk.to/mmg2022PR . For more information on Medical Music Group, visit https://medicalmusical.com/ .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Country, entertainment stars to join Medical Music Group at National Veterans Day Concert

IN THIS ARTICLE
