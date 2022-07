Texarkana College announced its recipients of the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Awards at the Board of Trustees meeting held Monday. Each year TC recognizes two individuals as NISOD nominees, one faculty member and one staff member, who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues. 2022 honorees include Letha Colquitt, MNSc, RN, FNP-BC, who serves as an associate degree nursing faculty member, and Courtney Shoalmire, MSN, RN, who serves as TC’s dean of health sciences.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO